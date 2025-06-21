Madonna Ripped For Being On Her iPad During Hamilton On Broadway

Madonna has reportedly also been banned from other theaters for her rude behavior!

A former Hamilton actor is calling out Madonna's rude behavior for being on her iPad "the whole time," while attending the live Broadway show a few years ago in Manhattan.

During an interview on Andy Cohen's What What Happens Live Bravo television program, former Hamilton Broadway star Anthony Ramos didn't hold back with his berating of The Material Girl.

"Who was the most terrifying celebrity to spot in the audience during your ‘Hamilton’ days," Cohen asked.

"The most terrifying was Madonna with her iPad in her face," Ramos responded as both Cohen and the live audience's jaws dropped as they couldn't wait to hear the juicy drama.

MADONNA WAS SCROLLING HER PHONE WHILE BROADWAY SHOW WAS GOING ON

"She was like this the whole time," Ramos continued as he pretended to look down and start typing away on a screen. "I was like, ‘Damn, shorty… If you're not enjoying it that much, you know the door’s right there. You ain’t got to stay here!"

Damn right, Ramos. There's nothing worse than the holier-than-thou elitists descending upon something that isn't theirs, only to demean it in a rude fashion. We all know those types of people in our lives and they are miserable.

Ramos wasn't the only one that noticed Madonna's "better-than-you" attitude as she reportedly also showed up late to the play and was on her cell phone throughout the Broadway musical.

HAMILTON ACTORS WERE NOT HOLDING BACK ON MADONNA CRITICISM

"Tonight was the first time I asked stage management NOT to allow a celebrity (who was texting all through Act 2) backstage. #noselfieforyou," Hamilton actor and creator Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted at the time in 2015 before later deleting it. One audience member also took to X at the time to really rip into Madonna, writing, "That time you want to smack #Madonna upside the head for texting during the best show I've ever seen. #HAMILTONpublic .," according to Playbill.

"She continued to use her phone, which glowed brightly in the Public’s intimate Newman Theater, throughout the second act," a source told Playbill at the time.

So far there's been no public comment from Madonna regarding the new accusations, although she may have a habit of showing off her poor manners.

In 2013, the "Like A Virgin" musician was reportedly banned from the Alamo Drafthouse movie theater chain after reports that she "was texting during a New York Film Festival screening of '12 Years a Slave.'"

Honestly, is there anything better than seeing celebrities rip other celebrities in true "IDGAF" fashion? Feed me this all day!