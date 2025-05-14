Christian Bale, Nicolas Cage Completely Unrecognizable In Upcoming NFL Movie: PHOTO

Christian Bale and Nicolas Cage look like different people in the upcoming movie "Madden."

Basic info (via IMDB):

Plot: After being forced into retirement by the Oakland Raiders, fiery former NFL head coach John Madden teams up with a mild-mannered Harvard programmer to rewrite his fading legacy by building the world's first football video game.

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Christian Bale, Sienna Miller, John Mulaney and Kathryn Hahn

Director: David O. Russell

Release date: Unknown

Rating: Unknown

Deadline released the first look at the movie late Monday night, and the photo featuring Bale as Al Davis and Cage as John Madden is absolutely wild.

Both are unrecognizable, but Bale, as the former Raiders owner and NFL legend, will probably have you doing a double take.

He looks like a completely different human. You can check out the photo below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

If you're going to make a movie about John Madden's NFL career and the creation of the most famous football video game ever made, you might as well go big. You have to do it right.

You have to go all-in, and that's exactly what it looks like Bale, Cage and director David O. Russell are doing with "Madden," judging from the first photo.

It appears the man famous for playing Batman has dived all in as the former Raiders owner. Cage also shares a shocking resemblance to the famous Super Bowl-winning coach.

Also, shoutout to the casting director for getting Sienna Miller into the cast. I feel like that's a name I haven't heard in a very long time, but game respects game.

There's no release date for "Madden," but I have no doubt the OutKick crowd will be following along whenever it comes out. Hit me with your thoughts about the upcoming film at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.