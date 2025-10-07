Lunatic Influencer Sentenced To Six Months In Jail For Running Around & Jabbing People With Needles As A Prank

A French influencer who thought it was a good idea to "prank" people by running around and jabbing them with needles has received a six-month jail sentence for his fun.

The lunatic Amine Mojito, who also goes by the name Ilan M., was arrested after a video he posted on TikTok went viral. Many were outraged, and it appears as if a few were inspired to pull their own pranks.

In the viral video, the influencer would film people's reaction to him sticking them with an empty syringe. As you can imagine, those on the receiving end didn’t find it nearly as entertaining as he did.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

This prank is nothing like a classic fart prank that even those downwind of can laugh at. It crosses the line and even caused reports across France of copycats striking at parties and festivals, reports news.com.au.

The video was posted shortly before Fête de la Musique (World Music Day) in June and police received 145 reports of needle attacks during that festival, although they weren’t able to find many "concrete cases."

When Viral Stupidity Has Real Consequences

The prosecutor alleged that the 27-year-old, "intentionally or not, had encouraged the phenomenon through his pranks." Last month, they requested a 15-month prison under electronic monitoring sentence that included five months suspended.

Mojito was sentenced by the Paris Criminal Court on Friday to 12 months in prison with six months suspended, according to the French newspaper Libération for "violence with a weapon that did not result in incapacity for work."

In addition to his prison sentence, he was fined and handed a three-year ban on owning or carrying a weapon. Long story short, stick to those fart machine pranks kids. Most of those are funny and don’t come with any prison time.