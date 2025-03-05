Lunatic Has To Have His Car Towed After Destroying It Using Pile Of Snow To Jump A Curb

I'm sure it seemed like a good idea when this guy told his friends that he was going to use the snow piled up at the end of the parking lot to jump the curb, fly over the sidewalk, and land on the street on the other side.

What could go wrong? If he builds up enough speed, he'll barely put enough pressure on the packed snow. His car will then take flight and safely land on the waiting street. It was a perfect plan, or so he thought.

If you look closely at the video, assuming it starts at the moment the car heads towards the snow pile, you can see he didn’t use all the available space to get his start. That I fear cost him dearly.

Instead of gliding over the pile, he hits it hard. There's enough of an angle left to get the car airborne, but the damage is done. Parts of this lunatic's car are seen falling off as he flies over the sidewalk, slams onto the street and comes to a stop.

There's some nervous laughter, but it's quite obvious the car took some damage. How bad was it? Well, after showing the debris left behind, the video shows the car being loaded onto a tow truck.

This stunt was so close, yet so far away from being a complete success, maybe next time

Whatever the damage the car sustained, it didn’t allow for it to be driven after the stunt. Technically, you could say the jump was a success. He didn’t slam straight into the curb and all four wheels were in the air.

If he's going to attempt it again, and why wouldn’t he, he'll have to tweak his plan. I'd start with using more of the parking lot to build up speed. I'd take a look at the angle of the snow pile and adjust where necessary, and I'd have to account for the landing.

The wrong path of flight there and you're back to a rough landing that your car has proven it can’t handle. Here's to an even better result the second time around.