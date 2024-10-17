Lunatic Gives New Meaning To The Term 'Puddle Jumper' By Peeing In A Paper Bag On An 8-Person Plane

Insanity in the skies isn't limited to large commercial airline flights. Some people don't let the intimate setting of a much smaller plane keep them from acting as if they've never been around others before.

A TikToker who set out to capture her day as she took a "cute plane ride" from Boston to Bar Harbor, Maine in a small 8-person plane captured one such moment.

During the flight, one of the passengers apparently couldn’t hold his bladder until the plane landed. He instead pulled an absolute lunatic move and peed in a paper bag.

The TikToker, who goes by the name Nellie Blue, had high hopes as she invited people to come with her "on a very tiny, scary little plane." She had her battery charged and had apparently used the facilities prior to beginning her journey.

She takes the viewers from check-in at a kiosk, to weighing her bags, and then to boarding the small 8-person plane. Everything is going well as the plane takes off.

Blue is enjoying the views from the small plane until things take a turn. The ride, as she explains in the caption, is now a "literal nightmare."

Before sharing a look at what a paper bag that has been peed in looks like she mouths the words, "some sh*t is going down right now, oh my god."

A TikToker captured her fellow Cape Air passenger peeing in a paper bag mid-flight

She then puts her camera's zoom to good use and gets a closeup of what she describes as "the man sitting in front of me just peed in a paper bag, and it's leaking."

Of course, the paper bag is leaking. There's a good chance this paper bag is actually the provided barf bag, but in either case the bag isn't built to hold pee.

This all went down with another hour left in the flight. In fact, Blue says that the passenger peed into the bag 15 minutes into the air above Cape Cod.

This can't happen. The proper authorities were hopefully contacted and fingers crossed they plan to make an example out of this guy.

You can't get on a small plane that doesn’t have a bathroom with anything in your bladder. That's inexcusable. So is peeing in a paper bag.

If you have to go, part of your punishment should be peeing in your pants. It's not ideal for anyone, but it's a good way to drive the point home that you need to use the bathroom before the plane takes off.