Luke Pantsfaller: Mark Hamill's Pants Fell Down While He Was Presenting An Award

I've been torn when it comes to Mark Hamill past few years.

On one hand, he's a Hollywood legend. I mean, he was Luke Skywalker, he voiced the Joker… and I guess that's about it.

Actually, he had a great guest spot on The Simpsons ("Mayored To The Mob,' Season 10, Episode 9; he plays himself and another character), so I'm going to count that too.

But it's been tough to like him since, oh, I don't know, around 2016, because he has become the poster child for Trump Derangement Syndrome.

I mean he has said some things that made me wonder if Old Ben Kenobi had played a Jedi mind trick on him and turned him into a total lunatic, or if he had really just locked himself in his living room with a TV stuck on MSNBC.

But now, things are just getting sad, because Luke Skywalker himself just had his pants fall down while presenting at an award show.

Hamill was on stage at the 78th British Academy Film Awards to present the award for Best Film (I won't spoil who won; I know you have it DVR-ed) when all of a sudden Hamill's pants started falling faster than Luke Skywalker's right hand plummeting from Cloud City.

Someone get that man a tailor!

I believe it was Master Yoda who once said, "Do or do not wear a belt; there is no try…"

I have no clue what's going on here. I get that tuxedos can be a little goofy to wear, but this isn't Mark Hamill's first pants rodeo. Those fell so easily I think he somehow got Jabba the Hutt's pants or something.

That, or the TDS has gotten so bad for Hamill that he has forgotten the ancient art of putting on pants.

Sad.

Hopefully, Hamill's pride wasn't hurt too bad — I mean, on the bright side, no one watches the BAFTAs — and someone got him a pair of slacks meant for a Jedi.