'Yellowstone Star Shares Incredibly Powerful Message After Show's Ending

Luke Grimes shared a cool message following the conclusion of "Yellowstone."

The hit neo-Western series created by Taylor Sheridan wrapped up this past weekend, and opinions are all over the place.

Personally, I found the ending very satisfying. You can read my full breakdown and review here.

Luke Grimes says goodbye to "Yellowstone."

It's been a very long journey that started in 2018 when season one premiered. Now, more than six and a half years later, it's over for many people involved. The man famous for playing Kayce Dutton took to Instagram to bid farewell to the series with an emotional message going viral.

"End of an era. Goodbye Kayce. You are a better man than I. To my yellowstone family, thank you for the experience of a lifetime," Grimes posted to his 1.1 million followers on Instagram.

You can check out the post below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Fans were quick to jump in the comments and show the popular actor some love:

Iconic work!! Congrats on bringing such depth to the character!

Give Kayce a spin off. Best character by far x

We need a Kayce spin off

My favorite character and favorite show! I am not ready for it to end.

Your character was my favorite. I'm going to miss Kayce.

There's a reported spinoff coming focused on Beth and Rip, but it would appear Grimes is fully ready to move on.

He's played the youngest Dutton sibling for years, and was a major part of the show. Kayce Dutton was one of the few characters in the show that was actually easy to cheer for.

Most "Yellowstone" characters are miserable. That was kind of the point. Kayce was solid, and you wanted to see him win.

What's next for Grimes? That remains unknown. He has a growing country music career and will have plenty of opportunities in acting. His future is very bright. Pour one out for the end of an era, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.