'Yellowstone' Star Gets Major Country Music Career Update

Luke Grimes is set to achieve a major career milestone in the world of country music:

Perform at the Grand Ole Opry.

Performing at the Grand Ole Opry is a sign someone has finally made it in the world of country music. It's a sign that they're a force to be reckoned with, and that's exactly what the "Yellowstone" star will do in November.

Grimes and the Grand Ole Opry recently announced that the man famous for playing Kayce Dutton will make his debut November 15th.

His rise in the country music world now appears unstoppable.

Most people struggle to become excellent at one thing in the entertainment industry. They hope for one big break, and often, it never comes.

Luke Grimes is one of the stars of the biggest show on TV, and he's becoming an incredibly popular country music singer.

The man simply does not miss. He's crushing it in acting and crushing it in the country music world. The amount of talent and, honestly, luck to strike fire like he has can't be overstated.

"Yellowstone" Luke Grimes will make his debut at the Grand Ole Opry on November 15th. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

To make matters even better for Grimes, his debut will come five days after the November 10th return of "Yellowstone." He might be tired of winning at this point! If you haven't heard his music yet, check it out on YouTube or Spotify. He's got some great tunes. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

