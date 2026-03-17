'Yellowstone' Star Reveals Blunt Reality Of Montana Locals Hating Impact Of Hit Series: WATCH

Luke Grimes starred in five seasons of "Yellowstone." He played Kayce Dutton in the hit series.

Luke Grimes is very aware that many locals in Montana don't like the impact "Yellowstone" has had on the state.

Grimes starred as Kayce Dutton in the famous neo-Western created by Taylor Sheridan. The show put up huge ratings as it became a cultural hit, and it also drove a ton of interest to the state of Montana – the setting and filming location for the series.

There have long been complaints about Montana becoming flooded with tourist money and the culture changing.

It's not lost on the show's star.

Luke Grimes can't go to bars in Montana anymore.

The talented actor appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast, and touched on the reality of the dynamics between locals and outsiders in Montana.

Grimes, who lives in Montana, told Rogan the following:

"That's true ['Yellowstone' caused people to move to Montana]. Yeah. And they're not happy about it. The valley that I live in, dude, we had some people come visit us. Our friends from California drove out and we went on a hike and uh we were in their car and they had, you know, Cali plates. And we get off the hike and someone had written "go back" in the dust on their car. Like people are super weird about, so I don't tell anyone like exactly where I'm at because they would get really mad at me."

Grimes also added he can't go to bars anymore in Montana because there's always some idiot looking to fight him.

You can watch his full comments in the video below starting around 38:00, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

For those of you who might not know, I used to live in Montana. Specifically, I used to live in Bozeman, which is right near where "Yellowstone" takes place.

I haven't been back in 15 years, but I've been told by many people that it's no longer recognizable. Even when I was there a decade and a half ago, the locals were very weary of outsiders, especially those from the east and west coasts.

As a Midwest man, I was more or less welcomed with open arms because the cultures are similar. People from California and New York? Yeah, they were kept at arm's length.

Fast forward several years, and "Yellowstone" put a spotlight on the state it had never had before. Throw in the fact there's been a boom with the wealthy fleeing to Montana and Wyoming, and it's not hard to see how the locals don't love what's going on.

The funniest part is that a major plot point in "Yellowstone" was keeping outsiders as far away as possible. That certainly didn't end up happening in real life.

Have you ever visited Montana? Have a fun story? Definitely let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.