'Yellowstone' Star Blasts Critics Of The Show With Blunt Comments

Luke Grimes had some blunt words for people who take "Yellowstone" too seriously.

The final episode of the hit series airs this Sunday night, and fans have plenty of different reactions to how it's unfolding.

*You can read the leaked alleged ending here.*

Many fans aren't happy with how it's all playing out. There has been nonstop criticism online, and my guess is we'll see the exact same thing following the finale this Sunday.

Luke Grimes responds to "Yellowstone" criticism.

Yet, Luke Grimes - who plays Kayce Dutton - on the series doesn't seem to be taking the situation too seriously.

"This happens, I know this happens to you too. We both deal with this. Well, I usually tell them it’s a television show that I don’t write. And it’s my job to show up and say the words, and it’s not real life, so they should probably get over it," Grimes said in an interview with Town & Country, according to Whiskey Riff.

Grimes' response is the perfect way to play the situation. Don't take it too seriously. It's a TV show. It's a neo-Western TV show that is supposed to be fun, engaging and something to enjoy with a big bowl of popcorn and some beers.

Yet, you would think the world is coming to an end if you hop over to Reddit to check out the reactions. It's absolutely insane how some people are behaving.

Don't like the final episodes? That's your right, but what's done is done. Taylor Sheridan isn't going back in time and changing anything.

All the complaining in the world won't change anything, and blaming it on the cast is next level insane.

Buckle up for the episode this Sunday, enjoy the ride and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.