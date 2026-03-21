Luke Combs Gives Incredible Pitch For People To Grab A Meal From Cookout

The Grammy Award-nominee knows where to find good food in the South.

Country music star Luke Combs knows what the most underrated fast food restaurant in the southern United States is.

Most people would probably be thinking he said Zaxby’s or Raising Canes, but Combs knows ball. On an episode of "Hot Ones" (where celebrities are interviewed while eating incredibly spicy wings), Combs highlighted Cookout as a must for food lovers.

"You can get a corndog as a side, which is fire. A quesadilla as a side. You can add a milkshake for like $1.50 . It's unbelievable. Imagine Chick-fil-A without the helpful camp counselors standing outside," Combs said.

I can confirm everything he just said. When I went to Liberty for school, there was a Cookout maybe three minutes from campus that was always packed for these exact reasons. Some of my best college memories involved a mint Oreo milkshake from that spot.

The people who work there are also what make the experience memorable, as Combs pointed out.

"You come up (to the drive-through window) and it's this guy…he’s from the South, but his attitude is giving Philly, and he’s like ‘Cookout, what do you want?’" Combs said.

"And you’re like ‘I think I want…’ and you can hear the guy being like ‘Come on.’ You can feel it."

Fortunately for Cookout workers, they never have to wonder about what he’s going to order, because he has it down pat.

"Big double tray, cheese, bacon, mayo, ketchup, corndog, Cajun cheese fries, sweet tea, I can fire it off like that," Combs said.

(That's a double cheeseburger with a corndog and Cajun fries on the side).

Seriously, if you ever find yourself in striking distance from a Cookout, make time for it because it will change your life for the better.

That’s something that even Luke Combs knows.