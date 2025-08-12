Lover Of Luxury Divides Social Media With Her 'Diabolical Things' She Wants In A Man List

Luxury lover wants a tall, fit, and wealthy man to date. Is that too much to ask?

There's nothing wrong with setting standards and knowing what you want from a potential partner, is there? Heading out into the world flying blind just might land you with some uneducated weirdo blogger.

Trust me, nobody wants that. So what's the big deal with this lover of luxury's "Diabolical Things I Want In A Man" list, and why does the video currently have more than three million views? I'm sure her list is reasonable.

Let's take a look at what she's looking for in a man. And let's keep in mind, as we do so, that she is a lover of luxury, who isn't interested in downgrading, and needs someone who can support her expensive tastes.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Here's the list:

1. Height - Her man has to be taller than 6'2" because her last two boyfriends were, and she's not interested in downgrading.

2. Can't have a gut - She needs a man who is built. There's no chance she's dating a fat guy. She's in the gym and expects you to be too.

3. Cannot have a salary cap - Whatever career this lucky fella is in, he needs multiple streams of income to make as much money as possible. Corporate $100k salaries aren’t going to cut it. You're dealing with a lover of luxury who enjoys expensive things.

4. Has to fly in business class - You're not about to catch her sitting in economy. It is not happening.

5. Has to have a nice watch - She's not talking about a Rolex unless that's your day watch and is worth more than $50k.

Viral dating list sparks debate on social media over looks, wealth, and reality

Is it too much to ask for a tall, fit man who isn’t being crushed under the thumb of some corporate overlord who also enjoys the finer things in life, like expensive watches and traveling in business class?

I don’t think so. Not for a lover of luxury. It's not like she had any outrageous demands like a guy who showers every day and doesn’t wear sweatpants most of the time.

This wasn’t her first time out in the real world. She's been out there, had a taste and came up with a list of what she's looking for that, for some reason, has divided the internet.

Some hate it:

Men who fit every single quality are not looking for women like her

If she were a 10 she’d be utterly insufferable. But she’s a 7 on a good day, the kind who is helped a lot by make up.

If we legalize prostitution, this will die down fast

And no man wants a woman who makes videos like this. Good luck young lady.

I’d rather be stuck with a bear alone in the woods

I’m everything on this list except fall short on the height criteria, guess that makes me mid, just like this barely 6 out of 10. She better suck a golf ball though a garden hose, and be fierce in the kitchen to make these criteria.

I predict that she will randomly meets a man (at the supermarket or airport) who is 5'8ish, makes a good honest living, decent looking, and steals her heart with much humor and exceptional character.

Am I the only one here that finds her mid ?

Some don’t have a problem with it:

Most men I know meet these qualifications except maybe the height. She’s attractive & well spoken. Assuming she’s a decent human, not unrealistic expectations for her to have

You can find them. She is hot and young so why not? Most people aren’t this hot.

She’s ragebaiting tbf. But also directionally correct. She’s attractive enough to want these things

Stop. multiplying. correlated. probabilities. together. That is not 0.1% that’s like 10% of dudes in NY/Miami

As someone who checks these boxes, I’d be happy to put her in the rotation, but that’s it.

There's someone out there for everyone. I think she's going to find this guy sooner than people think. As long as she doesn’t come up with any crazy additions to her list, like her man can't watch football and must drink wine instead of beer.