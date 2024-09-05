Louisville Porch Pooper Continues To Terrorize Community With Nasty Dumps

Some guy won't stop sh--ting on a Louisville man's front porch and now the cops are involved.

In an EXPLOSIVE new report from bulldog TV reporter Ward Jolles that has rocked the Kentucky city, a homeowner too afraid to show his face says that he is being terrorized by a man who will not stop taking dumps as a Nest camera records the guy dropping a steamer.

WAVE3's Jolles reports that the unidentified pooper scoped out the house last week before returning a night later to "leave a horrific surprise" in the form of a steamer that the homeowner, at first, thought was cat s--t.

Jolles says the homeowner then checked his security cameras and got a BIG "horrific" surprise.

"It turned out to be a person," the unidentified homeowner told Jolles. "And not defecate, but he also urinated on our ‘Welcome' mat."

Was that the end of the story?

Not at all.

The serial pooper returned the next night wearing the same clothes and took a dump in the same exact spot as the first night he dropped a load right there on the porch.

"I'm relieved that he's not violent, not trying to force entry. He's just doing his deed, but it's disconcerting and concerning," the homeowner added.

Is that the end of the story?

It's not. Oh, there's more.

Since Jolles' ran his initial soon-to-be-Emmy nominated story, the Louisville Porch Pooper has visited the same house SIX times, including twice over Labor Day. The last time the guy dropped a deuce on the porch was Sept. 1, which was this past Sunday night.

That's when the homeowner went with a new plan. He put out cat litter and "loud sonic speakers" that reportedly scared off the pooper.

Jolles reported Tuesday that the LMPD, the same department that arrested Scottie Scheffler on a felony, has ramped up patrols in the neighborhood to hopefully stop this maniac before he can brew up another dump.

It's not typically a story when someone takes a dump at a business or on a driveway as a one-off steamer where the cops are called and someone is arrested. Those stories are common. There was the story from Michigan in 2023 where a guy took a dump right in the middle of a Wally's Treasures Mall, an antiques/flea market business.

That was a one-off.

There's even the story of a guy who took a dump in his pants to avoid being handcuffed by a cop who, the theory goes, wouldn't want to deal with Mr. Poopy Pants.

That was a one-off.

The Louisville Porch Pooper is a whole different ballgame here. It's a game of cat-and-mouse. Can the cops bust this case wide open before the Pooper dials up an after-dark turd?

Time will tell. Stay tuned. And buckle up.