Louisiana Woman Has Perfect Excuse For Swimming In Private Pond Without Clothes On, She Wants To Be A Mermaid

You often hear phrases like "dream big" or "you can be anything you want to" tossed around in an attempt to motivate. But the people saying them don’t actually mean it.

In reality, they're nothing more than hollow clichés. Nobody wants you to actually dream big or strive to be anything you want to.

They want you to try hard enough to be productive while the carrot of being anything you want is held out in front of you. You don’t believe that?

Well, I do and this Louisiana woman brave enough to dream big is all the proof I need to drive that home. She saw her chance and took it.

Did she take her clothes off and enter her neighbor's pond in her pursuit of being anything she wants? ALLEGEDLY.

But even if she did strip naked and enter a private pond, what are nudity and property rights when someone is in the middle of being something they've only dreamed of?

They're merely insignificant hindrances. Obstacles that are meant to test you as you reach for something greater than yourself.

Louisiana Woman’s Mermaid Dream Leads to Arrest

According to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Erin Elizabeth Sutton prompted a 911 call for allegedly trespassing in her neighbor's pond back in November.

She was "trying to be a mermaid" when the neighbor spotted her, asked her to leave and called the cops. When the police arrived and tried to have her step inside to warm up, she allegedly charged toward a deputy.

Sutton allegedly didn’t comply. The deputy had to deploy a taser, which did nothing to slow her down. She kept resisting, according to police, and started kicking and punching the deputy.

How would you react if your dream was interrupted? She was eventually restrained and transported to the hospital for treatment. Due to that trip for medical treatment, deputies sought warrants for her arrest.

Sutton turned herself in this week on January 6. She was arrested and hit with several charges. All for trying to be a mermaid.

She was charged with three counts of resisting an officer with force or violence, two counts of public intimidation, two counts of battery of a police officer, one count of disturbing the peace/drunkenness and one count of criminal trespassing.

Her bond was set at $62,000.