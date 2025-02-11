Louisiana Hunter Proposes To Girlfriend Then Immediately Drops A Deer

A hunter in West Monroe, La., got engaged to the love of his life and took down a doe at 100 yards — all within seconds.

Back in December, Colton Adams took his girlfriend, Karley Koger, deer hunting on some family land. After sitting in the box blind for several hours without seeing a single deer, Adams took Koger outside, dropped to one knee and asked her to marry him.

But he didn't realize he had an audience. Shortly after Koger said "yes," the couple noticed a deer in the shooting lane. That's when the new fiancé fired off a perfect free-handed shot to take down the doe.

"When we got down out of the stand, I was trying to get my words out, but I’m not too good at it," Adams later told Outdoor Life. "She told me I was acting weird and I just reached into my bibs pocket and pulled out the box. I couldn’t say anything. I just looked at her."

Koger's excited gasp must have spooked the deer, prompting it to move into view.

"She was the one who pointed it out. After she hugged me, she said, ‘Oh my gosh, Colton. There’s a deer right there,’" Adams recalled. "She knew what to do. She stepped back and covered her ears."

Karley followed up the viral video with a picture of the ring.

"EEK!! You’re telling me I get to marry my best friend?! And we get to be together forever?!" she captioned the Instagram post. "Life couldn’t get any happier."

While Koger doesn't like to harvest the animals herself, Adams said she loves to tag along and spend time with him during long days in the blind.

"She’s my partner," Adams said. "We do pretty much everything together. There’s not much that I go and do alone."

Who says romance is dead?

