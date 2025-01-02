Louisiana Gov. Slammed For Arguably The Most Tone-Deaf Post You'll Ever See Mere Hours After Terrorist Attack

Tough one yesterday. Tough way to start a new year. No denying that. No hiding from it. No running from it.

What happened in New Orleans was disgusting. The videos are something out of a third-world country, not America. It's infuriating. Everyone should be angry today. This crap shouldn't happen in the US of A. But it did, and it was awful.

Now that that's all outta the way, let's check in with Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, who pumped out quite possibly the most tone-deaf tweet in the history of time last night as his state was still reeling from a literal terrorist attack mere hours earlier.

Strap in:

The people of New Orleans saw right through this one

Whoaaaaaaa Nellie! What a post. Incredible.

Now, couple things here …

1. I get it. I understand what the Gov. was trying to do here. It's sort of like what my great Gov. would do down here in Florida after a hurricane. You still have an economy to support and people need to eat. You also have to send a message of strength. I get it all.

2. That being said, this was not some natural disaster. This was a terrorist attack in your state, right down the road from where you're eating dinner and taking pictures. There were bodies lying in the street hours ago. Every single law enforcement agency in the country is in town right now.

Again, I get what the Gov. here was trying to convey, but … whoof. I just figured once he – or one of his social media interns – read the comments (which we will get to here in just a second) they would've immediately scrapped this post.

But nope. Here we are, hours later, and it's still up and … thriving.

Well, thriving may not be the right word here. Let's head to the comments section to see if we can pick out a better one:

Tone-deaf. That's the one! Let's go with "tone-deaf."

Again, I get it. Life has to go back to normal … somewhat … in these situations. The American people need to see it resume, because this country is built on resiliency and never, ever bending the knee to terrorists.

But, maybe pump out a post like this … tonight? Give it 24 hours and then maybe go out to dinner downtown?

Oh well. What's done is done.

Prime rib for all!