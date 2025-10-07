Lottery Winner Parties His Ass Off, Ends Up In The Hospital After Three-Month Bender

Let's head across the pond to the village of Mattishall in Norfolk, England, where a forklift driver won more than $1.3 million in July after buying five scratch-off lottery tickets.

Adam Lopez had a plan for the winnings shortly after he watched his bank account go from £12.40 (roughly $17) to £1,000,012.40 (more than $1.3 million). The 39-year-old was going to have fun with some, treat those he loved, and save the rest.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think this would happen to me, I feel so blessed," he told The National Lottery after winning. "I’ve given myself a budget to have fun, a pot to treat people I love and the rest I’m saving for the future."

Things didn’t exactly go according to the plan he laid out for himself back in July. People reports that purchases of Range Rovers and a family trip to Barbados turned into out-of-control spending and "partying for the last three months."

Lopez left his job, a move that he admits he should have never made. He then found himself in the hospital. His three-month bender had come to an end when he had a bilateral pulmonary embolism from a blood clot in his leg that spread to his lungs.

Three Months of Parties and Luxury Cars Lead to a Hospital Stay

It was the wake-up call the former forklift driver needed. He said, "It's allowed me to live a bit of a life I've never lived, but I think I went the wrong way about it. It was enjoyable until my health became an issue."

Lopez spent more than a week in the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital and decided that he needed to take a different approach. He's putting his health first and getting back to a normal routine that doesn’t include partying his ass off for months at a time.

"It just makes you look at both sides of life because it doesn't matter if you have a million, 100 million, a billion, a trillion — when you're in the back of the ambulance, none of it matters."

What a beautiful lesson learned. I have no doubt that this means he'll pump the brakes on the partying, get his life back on track and live happily ever after. That's how most of these lottery winner stories end up, isn’t it?