Los Angeles Mall Charging Unbelievably Expensive Price To See Santa Claus

A Los Angeles mall is charging upwards of $165 a ticket for kids to see Santa Claus as the Christmas season is upon us.

And this is why people hate Los Angeles.

The Westfield mall in Century City, Los Angeles - not far from Beverly Hills, has three pricey options for parents that want to have their kids take a photo and meet Santa while not having to be bothered with the lower class.

BAH-HUMBUG!

At the cheap price of $109, a kid can get an ‘Elf Pass,' which is just a regular ticket. For parents that don't have time to wait as much as the peasants next to them, the ‘Reindeer Express’ pass is available for $125, while the VIP option will cost you a whopping $165! But hey, at least it comes with complimentary cookies and elves will check you in!

If that wasn't enough, the Santa meet-and-greet doesn't even have an arranged photographer and parents are not allowed to bring their own tripods or camera equipment. It's selfies only with Santa!

Oh boy!

THE CHEAPEST SANTA TICKET COSTS OVER $100

It doesn't seem like there's anything saintly about that from ol' St. Nick now, does there?

In the words of Will Ferrell's Elf, "Santa sits on a thrown of lies!"

Reaction on social media has gone exactly as expected, with many wanting to send a lump of coal to the owners of the Beverly Hills mall.

"The haves and have not are getting further apart," wrote one person, while another questioned the audacity of the Christmas pop-up village to be so brazen.

