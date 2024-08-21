How Long Would You Wait To Be An Extra In Happy Gilmore 2?

Happy Gilmore 2: Shooter's Revenge (Alright, that's not the subtitle, but it should be) is in the works and that means they need some extras.

I've always found the world of being a TV and film extra fascinating, especially after watching the first season of the Ricky Gervais show, Extras.

You're kind of an actor, kind of a prop, kind of set-dressing. It's really something.

However, as much as I am fascinated by the idea of being an extra, I loathe standing in lines to the same degree.

However, that's what it took to be selected as an extra for Happy Gilmore 2, and an absurd number of people were willing to burn a Tuesday in Morristown, New Jersey for the honor of maybe appearing in one shot behind Julie Bowen while completely out of focus.

We all love Happy Gilmore, but this turnout surprised me. First of all, in the day and age of CGI, couldn't they just add full galleries in post? Just take the footage and send it on up to the nerds at Industrial Light & Magic and have them work their, well, magic.

Also, how do you do well in an audition to be an extra? You're really good at miming a conversation? I assumed as long as you didn't have some kind of offensive tattoo or aggressive piercing on your face, you were fit to stand in the background behind millionaires for little to no money.

I guess the upside is that standing in line like that is good practice for actually being an extra. It's a lot of standing around, twiddling your thumbs, and sneaking sandwiches from the craft services table.

It Would Take The Right Project To Get Me To Wait In A Long Line To Be An Extra

I wouldn't be caught dead standing in that line. Sure, I'd love to be an extra, but I also feel like I'd be standing there waiting for my audition, and a casting audition would walk by and see my movie star good looks (hey, Mickey Rooney was a movie star; it could happen) and say, "Dear god… someone get this man a speaking role!"

Which would be cool, but I showed up at this hypothetical audition to be an extra, dammit.

It would take the right kind of movie to get me to stand in a line like that. I love This Is Spinal Tap, and I think I would wait to be an extra in the sequel. Maybe I could be in a concert scene, or maybe I could be one of the fans asking Nigel Tufnel for an autograph.

Yeah, I'd have to put up with Rob Reiner's air of douchiness, but as long as he stays in character as director Marty DiBergi, I think I could handle it.

So, would you be willing to deal with lines like that to be an extra? If so what movie? Fire off an email and let me know: mattreigleoutkick@gmail.com