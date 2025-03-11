Long Island Fire Reportedly Started By Disastrous S’mores Making Attempt

I can't remember the last time I had a s'more, everyone's favorite campfire snack with a superfluous apostrophe.

I can't remember the last time I made one over a campfire, but I will say that they're one of the foods that when I do have one, I think, "Why the hell am I not having these more often?"

Well, one reason might be that whipping one up can be downright treacherous, not just because you might wind up with some molten Hersey bar melting onto your hand.

As you may recall, over the weekend, several brush fires erupted on Long Island. Fortunately, according to the Associated Press, it didn't take investigators too long to figure out how these conflagrations first conflagarated.

"The individuals making the s’mores were unable to get the fire lit due to the winds, but they used cardboard to initially light that fire," Commissioner Kevin Catalina told the press. "That person subsequently discovers that the fire does ignite, and the backyard area all goes up in fire."

Oh no…

I really feel bad for these folks. They get a hankering for some s'mores, so they run down to the store for Hershey bars, some Honey Maid graham crackers, and a sack of Jet-Puffeds. Then as they're practically drooling all over themselves they start having a hell of a time lightning a fire started on a windy Long Island day.

Someone gets the bright idea to light up a chunk of Amazon box or something and, boom, everything is aflame.

According to reports, that fire was put out fairly quickly, but embers from it caught rides on the wind and started other fires around the island.

Thankfully fires were contained on Sunday. However, two firefighters were treated for injuries and released, while two commercial structures sustained damage.

So, here's a pro-tip: If you want a s'more, slap one together, wrap it foil and set in the sun, or just pop it in the microwave.

Sure, it's missing a little of that smoke flavor, but hey, at least you won't set anything on fire.