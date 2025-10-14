Military's New Helicopter Is A Game-Changer That Will Terrify Bad Guys: WATCH

The S-70UAS U-Hawk is an autonomous version of the Black Hawk.

The military is getting a new helicopter that will greatly expand capabilities on the battlefield.

The United States has the world's greatest military and by far the world's most technologically advanced. It's not even close, and anyone who says otherwise is an idiot.

Our military is capable of doing things on a random Tuesday morning that the rest of the world couldn't dream of achieving.

One of our greatest assets is the fact the United States dominates and controls the air wherever fighting is taking place. That's down through airplanes, helicopters and drones.

A new helicopter platform is on the way.

New military helicopter is awesome.

The most famous military helicopter on the planet is the UG-60 Black Hawk, and an unpiloted version is now here.

Lockheed Martin unveiled the S-70UAS U-Hawk on Monday, and announced the following details on it:

"The S-70UAS U-Hawk is a fully autonomous helicopter that trades a cockpit for 25% more cargo space and transformational new capabilities for the ground commander. Whether flying solo, or with other U-Hawks, or as a team with piloted Black Hawks, the U-Hawk gives ground forces a decisive edge in any environment. From concept to reality in just 10 months, the U-Hawk is on a rapid development schedule and on track for first flight in 2026."

You can check out a video showing what the S-70UAS U-Hawk will look like in action below.

This might not be as cool as videos of blowing up bad guys or Delta Force raids, but this is a really big deal. It's a potential game-changer.

Having autonomous choppers that can be loaded with weapons and supplies and immediately flown into a hot zone is a huge benefit.

It allows the soldiers on the ground to hold territory and push out while constantly being resupplied. You can do that same thing with a Black Hawk, but this new platform will carry more gear and doesn't need pilots. Imagine being able to get 25% more bombs and bullets into the fight without putting a single pilot at risk.

This is just another fun reminder that American military power and engineering is unmatched. We're the best, and that's something to celebrate. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.