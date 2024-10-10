Has Proof Of The Loch Ness Monster Finally Been Found?

Has proof of the Loch Ness monster finally been discovered?

The existence of the mythical creature in the Scottish Highlands has been a popular topic going as far back as before WWII, and it's without question one of the most entertaining supernatural/paranormal/unexplainable discussions on the internet.

A dinosaur-like creature under the water? Yeah, it's not hard to understand why people are interested. However, there's long been one issue:

A lack of evidence.

Has the Loch Ness monster been found?

While there's been zero concrete evidence to support the existence of a massive beast in the water, Shaun Sloggie believes he's captured something that might change the narrative.

Sloggie, who is well-versed when it comes to being on the water of the Loch Ness, spoke with the Daily Mail after recently capturing something on his sonar that was definitely pretty big.

"The strangeness of it was chilling – it's the sort of thing that leaves you speechless," he told the outlet when explaining the mysterious image.

He further added, "We've seen all sorts of fish that shouldn't be here, but this? This was different…We're not sonar experts, but I've never seen anything like it."

Sloggie also noted that whatever was in the water was "the biggest thing I've ever seen."

You can see a picture of what was picked up on sonar here.

What did the man capture on his sonar? I truly don't know, but I remain skeptical it was the Loch Ness monster. The fact the object was nearly 100 meters deep is certainly intriguing, but it doesn't prove the existence of the mythical creature.

As I often say, we live in an era where everyone has a phone in their pocket, and yet, nobody has captured a picture of the Loch Ness monster, aliens, Bigfoot or any other popular paranormal entity. Keep an open mind, but always be skeptical.

Do you believe the Loch Ness Monster is real? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.