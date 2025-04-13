Lizzo Bravely Wore A T-Shirt During Saturday Night Live Performance Criticizing Trump's Tariff War

Not since Lizzo grabbed James Madison's flute and gave it a toot has one of her performances captivated an audience like she did during her appearance on Saturday Night Live.

History was made that day. It was a brave moment for her. Had the crystal flute made in the 1800s slipped out of her buttery grasp it would have been a complete disaster.

"We just made history tonight!" Lizzo said as she blew into Madison's flute. "Thank you to the Library of Congress for preserving our history and making history freaking cool!"

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

It's in defense of that history that she bravely, and let's be honest, probably risked jail by doing so, wore a t-shirt that read "TARIFFIED" as she performed her new song Still Bad.

What a moment of self-awareness. The heroic stance by the rapper/defender of democracy, once described as looking like the sh*t emoji, has social media talking.

Lizzo's SNL performance inspired people from all walks of life and political affiliation

See what I mean. What an inspiration. Who knew a simple act of heroics like tossing on a "TARIFFIED" T-shirt on SNL would have such an impact?

This is why you can’t just sit on the sideline and watch. Sometimes real action is required. Something that will inspire others. Don't let the door Lizzo hungrily swung open go to waste.

Now isn't the time for that. You could sit on the couch crying while watching the news and stuffing your face, or you can toss a sleeveless T-shirt on and really do something.

I have to admit that I didn’t see the performance as it happened last night. So I sadly missed out on the goosebumps as she was performing live in the T-shirt.

That does happen on occasion, but I'll bounce back.

The only thing that could have really put a bow on things, and I feel, was a missed opportunity by Lizzo, was for the stage to be littered with drag queens.

Maybe next time. For now, we'll let America's hero take her thunderous out-of-breath Victory Lap.