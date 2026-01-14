Social Media Golfers Critique Livvy Dunne's Shoeless Swing After She Smoked A Ball In A Golf Simulator

Livvy Dunne kicking her shoes off and taking swings in a golf simulator at the TGL event on Tuesday is enough to wake anyone up in the middle of a cold week in January.

The indoor golf league's ratings aren't great, but an influencer the likes of a Livvy Dunne showing up are enough to remind you that the TGL is still a thing.

Footage of her golf swing is enough to get the social media golfers out in numbers to critique her game. The golf purists out there are going to hate it.

I have to admit the fact that those stuffy uptight asses are going to crap all over the Livvy's swing makes me like it even more.

No, she's not going to head out on tour anytime soon or blow away course records, but she doesn’t need to. Yes, her swing could use some work.

Barefoot, Smiling, and Getting People to Talk About Golf

Before I turn it over to the social media golf experts, let me just say I'm not a golf guy, but even I know that's a swing you can work with.

Get Livvy on the simulator, get her on the course, let her refine the swing a little, then let her get to work on assisting Paige Spiranac with growing the game.

You want to talk about a golf influencing duo, unleash these two on the game side by side and sit back and watch what happens.

Again, I'm not a golf guy and the purists would hate it, but the goal is eyeballs.

More of them, more interest in the sport, the game gets bigger and better, and we're not talking about soccer anymore. That's a win for everyone.

Here's what the weekend warrior golfers had to say:

There you have it. A wide range of opinions all with one thing in common, golf. She has people talking golf with one shoeless swing in a simulator.

I agree with me. Let's have more Livvy on the course. Her swing isn’t terrible. Her bottom half rotates with her swing, she's got follow through. There's something to work with.

She might even do a photo shoot or two and talk about the sport. Are you telling me Livvy Dunne can't grow the game? She has the golf cart part down.