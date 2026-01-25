Livvy Dunne Won The MLB Awards Stuffed Into A Red Dress, Elizabeth Hurley's In A Bikini Again & Moonshine

Happy Conference Championship day to you all

I hope you're not buried in snow this morning, and you still have power wherever you are. We finally received a wintry mix of some kind here in the Charlotte area late last night.

The start time of the storm here kept getting pushed back throughout the day on Saturday. We have a light dusting of white stuff this morning with a forecast for snow and freezing rain today.

We were promised earlier this week an ice storm the likes of which we hadn’t seen since the early 2000s. We'll see if that materializes.

Whatever we end up getting, I hope we still have power, at least through Sunday. It is Conference Championship day after all.

I'm not above sitting in my car for power with my phone plugged in and the YouTube TV app going. I'd prefer not to go that route, but I will.

By the end of the day today, we'll know whether we'll have a Hailee Steinfeld Super Bowl or another combination of teams. She has a good chance of one of her teams punching their ticket.

The playoffs this year have had some great games, and I'm expecting more of the same today. Don't count out Jarrett Stidham and the Broncos.

I could be wrong, but I think they're going to give the Patriots all they can handle. I think there's a good chance they win at home.

I don’t have any preference heading into the games today. Every team that I dislike is out of it. I know the Patriots haters will be out in full force, but I don’t care if they win.

That said, I'm going with the Broncos and Rams.

UFC on Paramount+

UFC 324 took place on Saturday night and was the first event broadcast on Paramount+. If you missed, you missed some decent action.

You also missed a sad fight by one of the most entertaining fighters in the game, Derrick Lewis. He didn’t have it and was throwing punches like a guy at the bar who had one too many.

He eventually slipped and fell awkwardly, then laid on the canvas waiting for his opponent to finish him. Again, not his best effort.

The main event, an interim lightweight championship fight between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett, didn’t disappoint.

There was an eye poke and a knee to the groin and there were haymakers being traded that would have knocked lesser fighters out.

Pimblett was repeatedly rocked in this one and ended up losing a five-round decision, but he didn’t quit and proved he may not actually be able to be knocked out.

But the story of the night came prior to the main card. The first ever middle finger finish in the UFC took place. Josh Hokit is the fighter who pulled it off.

The dance moves at the end were the icing on the middle finger finish cake.

Hokit had more than a historical finish up his sleeve. He had an all-time post-fight WWE-style interview too.

This guy knows what it takes to standout during the prelims. He needs to be on more fight cards.

Trying Cast Iron Steaks

- Gen X Warren M. writes:

Hey SeanJo,

Great work on the Sunday ScreenCaps! Glad to see Montana Tim still emailing after he threw a proverbial hand grenade into a room full of dog lovers (Tuesday NightCaps with Amber). His huckleberry pies look incredible!

My wife asked what I wanted for Christmas, so I told her I would love a cast-iron skillet. We aren’t cooking as much as we should, and not taking advantage of our grill here in South Florida like we should. (We are getting healthy, already prepared meals.)

I got the Lodge cast-iron skillet from my wife, and we finally tried it out by cooking a couple of thin-ish ribeyes. For this, I didn’t finish in the oven, but cooked both entirely in the pan. I even did the basting with Irish butter, garlic (jar, I was lazy), and some rosemary. And I let it rest. Side was a frozen mushroom risotto.

Came out great, but would like to try a "finish in the oven" technique and compare it. Next time, less rosemary and maybe add thyme.

I’ll add that I think a grilled steak is still the best, but most fancy steakhouses seem to cook in a broiler.

Gen X Warren M. also sent in this:

SeanJo

Hey Gen X Warren, as always, thanks for the support. I love the steak. Whether on a grill or a cast-iron skillet, you can’t go wrong. Keep sending me your meat.

I was surprised to see that moonshine was illegal at all in Alabama, let alone a felony. It's fitting that it was a Florida man who was caught with it.

Not because it was moonshine, but because of the large number of gallons found. A guy caught with a couple of gallons could be from anywhere.

If a guy is rolling around with 81 gallons of moonshine, he has to be from Florida, doesn’t he?

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun

- Rich B. writes:

‘Get real’ question: Can any grown-ass man who still goes by the stupid, childish nickname "Scooter" ever be taken seriously?!? I know, I know, he’s with one of the hottest – and most successful - women on the planet, but how long is she gonna stay with wittle ol’ Scooter? When Taylor kicked his ass, that was enjoyable as hell. Now I look forward to watching when SS dumps the loser.

Okay, sorry: The ‘get real’ question evolved into a rant. My bad.

Rich B.

P.S. Love everything about Outkick – all y’all keep it coming!

SeanJo

Hey Rich, I'm not sure if this was a general rant about Scooter and Sydney or one brought on by True Romance, but in either case, I doubt this is going to result in happily ever after for the two of them.

Watch "#4 Al Harris Humbles Matt Hasselbeck | NFL Films | Top 10 Interceptions" on YouTube

- Kirk B writes:

Al Harris being interviewed for Green Bay Packers Defensive Coordinator

Matt Hasselbeck's infamous last words

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=am4dYqYbJac

Watch "Russia’s Snow Apocalypse: 40ft Drifts Turn City into Ice World! Kamchatka 2026#kamchatka #russia" on YouTube

- Kirk B writes:

Wonder why if this is real why hasn't anything been said left stream lame media would say this is headed our way and cause real panic like.....now with the snowstorm headed there way

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/oI1qVT8Q85U

SeanJo

I hope they stocked up on toilet paper and French toast ingredients (or so I'm told those are the ingredients) before this storm hit.

Everyone knows those are the essentials and every snow and ice storm brings with it an increased need to use the bathroom. That's science.

Victoria Beckham & Son

- Ken writes:

I'm trying to figure out whether you were serious about Victoria grinding on her son at his wedding as normal and no big deal or just being tongue and cheek. Just in case you were serious, you need lots of help. Only someone who was sexually abused or watches hard core porn daily thinks that is ok. I sure hope you were just being tongue and cheek.

SeanJo

I honestly can't tell if this email is tongue and cheek. I also don’t know whether to take it as a compliment or not.

I mean a "you need lots of help" line in an email is an incredible career accomplishment. Thanks for reading Ken.

----------

That's it. It's a big day. One last Sunday of football before the Super Bowl. This season flew by. As far as I know, I'll be seeing everyone next Sunday.

