Livvy Dunne Teams Up With Sydney Thomas At A Super Bowl Party, Jutta Leerdam Melts Ice & Cardi B vs A Robot

We made it. It's Super Bowl Sunday and for the first time since I started working at OutKick, I'm not working during the game at all this year.

I'm with Joe on Super Bowl house parties. I can't tell you the last one I went to. It has to be a decade or so ago. I'll be watching the Patriots and Seahawks from the comfort of my own home.

I don’t need any small talk at a friend's house with friends of theirs that I barely know. No, thanks. I'll be, as I mentioned on Twitter earlier this week, in my Steve Largent jersey at home, thank you very much.

If you're a Seahawks fan, don’t worry, I'm not jinxing them by rooting for them. I'll be confusing the hell out of the football gods. I'm picking the Seahawks to win (bet accordingly). I'll be in a Seahawks' jersey rooting for them to lose.

I'm not a Patriots fan and I get the people out there rooting against them. The reason I'll be rooting for New England is a simple one.

As I also explained on Twitter, "I am, above all else, above being a mediocre father, a subpar husband and a Bigfoot connoisseur, an asshole. I have family out in Seattle and I want nothing more than pain and suffering for them."

So don't point your finger at me if you're also rooting for the Patriots. I take no responsibility whatsoever for a New England loss. I'm picking the Seahawks to win after all.

If the Patriots lose, and you want someone to blame, blame Robert Kraft and his blatant disregard for the Kardashian curse. He posed for a picture with Kendall Jenner and then had the Patriots social media team post it.

That is insane. And so is expecting DoorDash delivery drivers not to scratch their crotches while delivering your food.

If you're expecting them to wait until after the delivery to take care of any itch, that's on you and your unreasonable expectations.

Good luck with those DoorDash orders

A Toledo woman is one of those with unreasonable expectations for their DoorDash delivery drivers and now claims she won't be using a food delivery service again (she will, she's not going to drive all the way to the restaurant).

She caught her DoorDash driver, as they were dropping off the food, on her Ring doorbell camera scratching her crotch.

Ashley May told Action News 13, "I ordered my DoorDash and when it arrived, I was watching on my camera and I seen the person who delivered it reach inside of their pants and itch or something for a little while, then they used the same hand to set my food down and proceeded to take a picture and leave."

For some reason, she couldn’t believe what she had watched. If you think delivery drivers aren’t human and aren’t scratching all kinds of itches, you're living in a fantasy world. That's why your food is in a bag.

"I was like I didn’t see what I just seen. So I like rewinded it to make sure and it was absolutely that," May said. "I went out there with garbage bags over my hands and threw it right in the dumpster. I took it right to the trash."

That's an overreaction if I've ever heard one. The food is in a bag. There's no chance of crotch scratch to food contact. In any case, she threw the food away and reported the delivery driver to DoorDash.

"They’re giving me a refund within 5 to 7 business days and they contact me today with they still gave me $50 worth of credit on my account, so probably won’t use it, but it’s there," May said.

That $50 credit is being used, by the way. People who use food delivery services aren’t using them because they enjoy hopping in their cars and going out to get the food themselves.

If you want to avoid these sorts of food delivery situations, you have to be willing to get off the couch and make your way to the restaurant yourself.

Call me old-fashioned, but I still drive to the restaurant. That's because I prefer to have my food messed with in the kitchen, as nature intended, not while it's being delivered to my home.

LA Raiders

- MP from Staunton, Virginia writes:

Sean, it was the LA Raiders that the Seahawks lost to in the 1983 AFC Championship Game. You are still a good relief pitcher for Joe Kinsey though.

SeanJo

When I first read this email, I had no idea what you were talking about. I had to go back and look at where the 1983 AFC Championship game was mentioned.

I found it in the Steve Largent embed. I admit I don’t fact-check those and if I don’t notice a mistake it will slip through.

It's for Largent and nothing else. We're in trouble if I have to start fact checking those. That said, thanks for the support MP.

WordPerfect

- Jim T in San Diego writes:

Dean from Fond du Lac should know that WordPerfect is more than "niche" software - due to how Microsoft Word calculates the word count in any document, and because legal fillings usually have a word limit, many courts require legal filings to be submitted in WordPerfect format!

While I'm no lawyer (nor do I play one on TV), I use the current version of WordPefect. In fact, when I built my new rig last fall, I purchased the current version of WordPerfect (WP 2021) because my previous version was reported to be a bit buggy in Windows 11.

Why WordPerfect?

Because I own it! With Word, you have to get into a subscription model.

Plus WordPerfect can open and save to Word files, so you can still do everything you need to do professionally. It even exports to PDF just like Word.

It also takes up less memory than Word.

Truth is once WordPerfect 6 came out for Windows 95 and Mac, the word processor was pretty much done improving. With WordStart for DOS and CP/M, you had to enter special codes for italics or bold, and font options were limited (although with dot matrix printers, did it really matter?).

Word processors - even the free ones like Google Docs and Libre Office - are pretty much indistinguishable from Word, and have been for the last 30+ years.

----------

That's it for Super Bowl Sunday. Let's hope that, no matter who wins, we get a good game. I normally hate when people say that, but we've earned it.

A quiet Super Bowl week should be required to bring with it a decent game. That's not too much to ask.

Remember if you're using a food delivery service, set your expectations appropriately. As always, the inbox is open for anything and everything at sean.joseph@outkick.com. I'll see everyone next Sunday.

