Livvy Dunne Slips Into A Pamela Anderson Halloween Costume, Roger Clemens As Kiss & Geno INTs Inside Snickers

Plus many, many more Instagram models in a variety of Halloween costumes.

I hate to make this a short one, but I have to get the family out on the road this morning

It's going to be one of those weekends.

It's Mrs. Screencaps' birthday We're going to a funeral today in Dayton

Talk about a mix of emotions. We come off the high of Halloween, wake up, try to make Mrs. Screencaps' birthday morning a great one, then out on the highway. We will get through this.

It's life.

We roll on.

As for Halloween, we had a Bob Ross, a Harry Potter, a bee and a frog.

The neighborhood was packed. Probably the best turnout we've ever seen. The weather was great — 50, some hints of blue skies, no wind, no rain By far, we saw the most houses ever handing out candy, including many of the retirees who typically don't hand out candy Yes, I still walk around with other neighborhood parents. Mingling and bar crawling the neighborhood is too fun to end this tradition.

Halloween report

— Derek in Indiana writes:

Hey Joe! Hope you, the missus and boys had Fun tonight...

Busy street... Bought $50 worth of candy...

Cool Thing happened:

I've lived at my home for 32 years...

A young lady comes by tonight with two little ones...

As I give them candy she said " I remember you from when I was a kid out here... Thank You "

How cool is That? I'm Now a Multi generation candy giver ....

I often say to young parents or those expecting...

Savor Every moment! The Days can be Long?

But the Years Fly By...Mine are 26 and 28 now...

Feels like we were Trick or Treating Last weekend!

We mourn the loss of Indy Daryl's father

— Indy Daryl writes:

I am sitting here at the Denver airport headed back to Indy. My dad passed away on Tuesday night after a years long battle with leukemia. The grief is still raw, the pain very real, and the tears ever present. Yet, I wanted to write something down. Newer readers of SC might not know, but so much of my early emails to you were insights and stories that drew from my relationship with him. From my 3,000 words on mowing that ended up being a tribute to my dad. To my insistence to slow down and build things right the first time. To my love of golf that will forever be connected to my dad.



He was so incredibly strong, to fight like he did through all of the pain and suffering that comes with cancer. I won’t ever forget his last moments in the hospital, but I love looking at pictures of him, when he was strong in so many other ways. I know I am not the only one going through something like this, but I wanted to say thank you for an avenue to expresses the realness of life. Thanks for listening and allowing me space to share a bit of my dad with the world.

Live free, grill or die!

— John from New Hampshire checks in:

The leaves are almost all down but we're still grilling in northern NH. Bison Delmonico steaks this week. Raised, slaughtered, butchered, and consumed all in the same town. New state regulations make it easier to consume fresh local meats in New Hampshire. Live Free or Die!

Women and their blankets

— Scott in Central New York says:

This morning, Big John in Houston mentioning how his wife is buried under layers and layers in bed seems to be a common problem with couples. It reminded of my friends who bought one of those dual heated blankets with separate controls a few years ago. The first year they were using the blanket, the wife was complaining about always be cold and kept cranking up the temperature with her controller. The husband was always hot and kept cranking his temperature down, and telling her "It wasn’t healthy to have her temperature that high and she was going to get sick." Come spring, and they were putting away the dual heated blanket, they realized the temperature controllers were switched and she was controlling his side of the blanket, and he was controlling hers, lol.

###############

Have a great weekend. I need to get on the highway.

📩 Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail

Send your photos, stories, tips, rants—whatever you’ve got.

🐦 Twitter/X: @JoeKinseyexp

Tag me or drop a DM.

📸 Instagram: @OutKickScreencaps

You guys need to start tagging me on content you're seeing.

📘 Facebook Page: Screencaps on Facebook

👥 Facebook Group: Join the Screencaps Community

Connect with fellow Screencaps readers.

🗞️ Sign Up for the Screencaps Newsletter:

Make sure you're opening the newsletter or don't sign up. You'll hurt the open rate.

👉 Subscribe here

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :