Livvy Dunne Wants To Get Into Acting And Hollywood Needs To Get On This ASAP

The former LSU gymnast says she wants to get into acting.

Figuring out what you want to do after college can be tough, and that's no different for former LSU gymnastics and social media superstar Livvy Dunne.

But she has a plan: Hollywood.

Dunne — whose boyfriend, Paul Skenes, is pitching for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic — sat down with People to talk about what's next for her now that she has hung up her… her… leotard and chalk dust bag, I guess?

"One thing people would be surprised about is that I take acting lessons — and I really love it," Dunne said. "It's something I've been passionate about for quite some time. I was interested in doing that at LSU, but sports are your top priority when you're a student-athlete at school; school and sports, but really, gymnastics was my main focus.

"And now that I'm done with school, I have more time to lean into the acting stuff and the creative side of things."

Alright, every studio executive in Hollywood just sat up, intrigued upon reading that quote.

You need to strike while the iron is hot and put Livvy Dunne in "the pictures," as they used to say.

Look, I've never seen her act, but I'm sure she's just fine. We all need to stop pretending like acting is some Herculean undertaking.

You pretend to be a wizard or a cop or a prostitute with a heart of gold and say some words that someone else wrote for you.

It's not atom splitting or hauling crab pots out of the Bering Strait.

And since she's taken lessons, I bet she could hold her own with a huge chunk of working actors.

So, with that in mind, some studio needs to put her in a movie because that thing will make a boatload of cash. Don't believe me? Do you remember the crowds of kids who showed up to her gymnastics meets?

Yeah. I think they'd probably pony up for a couple of tickets and a bucket of popcorn.

However, I can only guarantee the success of a Livvy Dunne flick once. If that first movie she's in is some disaster, it will be a harder sell for future installments in the Livvy Dunne Cinematic Universe (LDCU).

I've laid the groundwork for you, Hollywood. Put her in anything now. Put her in a rom-com or psychological thriller or maybe a buddy cop film where she gets partnered with a chimpanzee (I like that one).

Take this idea and run with it. Just let me retain merchandising and sequel rights.

That's right — I'm pulling a George Lucas.