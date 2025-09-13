Livvy Dunne Is Fired Up To Go On A Bender At LSU This Weekend, John Daly's Epic Meltdown & Big Sky Denies UCLA

Plus: Is UCLA the worst football team in America right now?

Let's have us a Saturday

Are you kidding me? 83, sunny and maybe a couple of clouds in the sky over Knoxville for the Dawgs? Talk about perfect weather for a 3:30 kickoff. I remember going to UGA-UT in 2011 to generate content for AXE. It was a branded content deal. It was our job to take a mannequin named Quinn around to college campuses, get students to interact with the AXE mannequin and create content. Knoxville was the final stop on the tour. We were staying in a downtown hotel. Can't remember which one. On Sunday, after UGA beat the Vols, AXE told us to just get rid of the mannequin. There was no need to ship it back to NYC. Done deal. We pulled into an alley and found a dumpster behind the hotel. Quinn was pulled out of the trunk and we proceeded to pull a gang hit on the mannequin. It was like a movie scene. Arms flying off. Legs being ripped off the torso. You get the picture. All I can think now is that thank god there weren't surveillance cameras like there are now, or we'd probably be wanted by national media outlets on false charges. One other memory from that game: Our seats were in the Dawgs section in the 100 level seats behind the team bench. The screaming from Dawgs fans left me with one helluva headache. Couldn't wait to get out of Neyland.

Congrats to Penn State on quite the guantlet to start the season: Nevada, FIU and Villanova. Things change in two weeks when Oregon comes to town.

The same goes for Indiana. What a game last night — a 73-0 win over Indiana State. For those keeping track, the Hoosiers have now faced Old Dominion, Kennesaw State and Indiana State. Next week, Illinois and Luke Altmyer come to town.

come to town. This was something that I found interesting. Is USF faking injuries on extra points to give its defense extra rest time? It's a 4:30 EST kickoff today in Miami. Keep an eye out.

UCLA just isn't a serious football program. The Rose Bowl stadium doesn't deserve that trash football program calling that home. If you watched the first half of New Mexico-Michigan, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the Lobos went into L.A. and beat UCLA BY 25 POINTS. Remember the name Jason Eck. He's 48 and has been inching his way up the coaching ladder. He was an offensive lineman at Wisconsin for Barry Alvarez. Let's just say that New Mexico won't be his final stop. There's going to be a program that throws a pile of money at this unit.

— Texas A&M Mike N. has surrendered in the Screencaps tailgating war with Dawgs Sam & the Vols fan. Mike's in Singapore:

In Singapore - will only arrive 1 hour prior to 7:30am kickoff. The guys I used to coach rugby with are calling me the C words P words and then the swear words for not staying up all night drinking before kickoff.

Of course I can’t wait to attend the GA and TN tailgates posted earlier.

God Bless the USA!

— Mike N. adds:

Oldest son attended the Charlie Kirk memorial/ vigil at College Station Thursday night.

They had to move it outside as the original venue only held 2,500.

Boy, that guy seems like he’ll be impossible to replace. Not too many wives can tell their 3-year-old daughters when they ask where daddy’s at - "He’s on a work trip with Jesus" and have it be the truest thing in the world…

Screencaps Recap with Dan Dakich

Remember, my spot is Fridays at 10:30 EST, if you want to watch it live.

Here's Friday's show. For some reason, I cannot embed it.

CLICK TO WATCH.

Friday night at Cam Jurgens Field where cattle roam beyond the end zone fence

— Greg in Nebraska writes:

Hi Joe and everyone else,

I spent the night at Cam Jurgens Field for our local Homecoming. A few years ago the Eagles center ran all over this field as a tight end. The best thing Scott Frost did at Nebraska was get Cam to switch to center.

Things were pretty much normal. As I was talking with a friend he asked if I had heard they caught the guy. I said yes. We were both so sad. Didn’t really talk anymore about it. Strange feeling. The flag was at half staff, thank you Mr. President.

One thing I had never noticed before was a drone crew. High school filming the game by drone. I thought that was great. Is that a thing now?

After the game the Queen and King were crowned. The moms and girls screamed and the dads and guys clapped to show support.

Tomorrow we have early departure for almost all day volleyball.

9/11 stair climb at UNC

— PJ in NC reports:

Thanks for your coverage the last couple days. I appreciated the thoughts shared by Rob M in Florida and other screencappers in the 9/12 edition. And Sam L.’s dig at tailgate start times vs kickoff times gave me a laugh.

Here’s a pic of the 9/11 stair climb at UNC. Good job of organizing by UNC Army ROTC.

Who will be at the Ryder Cup?

I might as well let the cat out of the bag on this one: I will be at Bethpage on Friday, at least, for the Ryder Cup. Are any of you going? Will you be wearing eagles on your head? I'm going for work, so I need to know who will be there, who will be flaunting their patriotism and which of you have a story to tell.

It still doesn't feel real that they approved me for a credential. I keep waiting for someone to tell me it was a mistake.

EMAIL: JOE.KINSEY@OUTKICK.COM

####################

That is it on this Saturday morning. College football is in full swing. Patio season is at its finest right now. We could use some water for the golf courses, but the overall weather couldn't be better.

Let's go out, enjoy life and get into some good trouble. Go win a football parlay.

Take care.

