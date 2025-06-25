Popular Influencer Arrested For Allegedly Threatening Joe Rogan, Bizarre Arrest Footage Surfaces: WATCH

The Liver King is in trouble with the law for a shockingly bizarre reason.

The Liver King, whose real name is Brian Johnson, was taken into custody Tuesday in Texas on a charge of making a terroristic threat, according to the New York Post.

Johnson is accused of threatening Joe Rogan in videos posted on social media about how he was coming to Texas "picking a fight" with the world's most famous podcaster.

You can see one of the videos allegedly shared by Johnson below.

Liver King arrested for allegedly threatening Joe Rogan.

The Austin Police Department released the following statement on the arrest, according to MMAFighting.com:

"On Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at approximately 9:30 a.m., Austin Police Department (APD) detectives were notified that a subject identified as Brian Johnson, known online as "Liver King", had made threats against Joe Rogan on his Instagram profile. Detectives reviewed the posts and observed that Johnson was traveling to Austin while continuing to make threatening statements. Detectives contacted Mr. Rogan, who stated he had never had any interaction with Johnson and considered the posts to be threatening. Based on this information, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Johnson on a charge of Terroristic Threat."

To make the situation even stranger, the Liver King's official Instagram account livestreamed his arrest. He appeared heavily disheveled as multiple officers took him into custody outside of a hotel.

You can watch the utterly unhinged situation go down in the video below.

The Liver King, whose career imploded after admitting to using steroids, posted another video of himself crawling on all fours like a monkey as he talked about how he was going to fight Joe Rogan.

There are no words to describe how weird this behavior is.

It's unclear at this time whether Johnson remains in custody or has been released. The situation remains fluid. Make sure to check back for any updates we might have. Let me know your thoughts on the situation at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.