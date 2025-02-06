Las Vegas Strip Club Goes Viral With Laugh-Out-Loud Ad: PHOTO

Little Darlings in Las Vegas is using the price of eggs to bring in new customers.

As our loyal readers here at OutKick know, I'm a huge fan of Las Vegas. It's one of the greatest cities on the planet, and I always enjoy my time there.

Las Vegas strip club goes viral with ad about egg prices.

For those of you who have never been to Las Vegas, strip clubs are very popular in the city. It's a major draw for some people.

Personally, I'm not a strip club guy. It's not my thing, but I don't care if other people go to them. Just understand that the stripper doesn't actually care about you and whatever phone number she gives you is 100% fake. She just wants your money. As long as you know that, then you'll be okay.

What I do know is that the ads in Vegas tend to be hilarious, and that includes a new one from Little Darlings poking fun at egg prices.

"LAP DANCES…CHEAPER THAN EGGS," the strip club's promo sign stated in a photo shared by Vital Vegas.

Well played, Little Darlings. Well played, indeed. Unless you're living under a rock, you know egg prices in America are out of control.

Prices were up from $1.50 in January 2022 for a dozen at the wholesale price to currently $7.76, according to The Washington Post.

That's not good!

Now, do I think lap dances actually cost less than eggs at Little Darlings? I somehow doubt it, but again, I'm far from an expert on Vegas strip clubs. It might be the one part of the city I know nothing about, but I did find myself chuckling at the ad. Sometimes, you just have to kick back and laugh.

Best of luck to anyone in need of eggs or planning a trip to Vegas.