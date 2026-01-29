A List Of Shows To Watch/Stream During Your Football Withdrawal

We asked OutKick readers to submit the shows and movies they recommend for anyone suffering from football withdrawals.

This week marks the first week since Labor Day weekend with no real football games on television. No, the Pro Bowl Games are not real football.

With that in mind, we asked OutKick readers to submit the shows and movies they recommend for anyone suffering from football withdrawals. To be clear, we did not ask for shows or films about football, but ones worth watching to fill the entertainment void. And before someone comments, "go outside," understand that it was nine degrees in Michigan at the time of publication.

"Steal on Netflix is excellent, as are The Recruit and The Night Agent. Bosch on Prime is outstanding, and The Night Manager seasons one and two as well," a reader named Patrick wrote.

"Rewatch Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, both excellent shows," Jennifer added.

Breaking Bad is one of my favorite shows ever. Admittedly, it is not quite as addicting as a rewatch because it is such an emotional ride. I have only seen its prequel, Better Call Saul, once. Loved it.

Quite a few readers mentioned Dark on Netflix. After a quick search, it appears the show is in German. Not ideal, but maybe you do not mind subtitles.

"Landman, Mayor of Kingstown," said Bobby Briscoe.

Somewhere, David Hookstead is nodding in agreement.

"We just watched Pluribus. I believe it is on Apple. Interesting plot premise. So good we binged it over two nights," one follower submitted.

This is one I have watched. It is from Vince Gilligan, the creator of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. The first season concluded on Apple TV last month. In short, it is one of the better new shows I have seen in a few years. I highly recommend it.

OutKick readers also seem to really like The Night Manager. Interesting.

"His and Hers," said Michael.

I saw this one too. It is a mystery series on Netflix. I do not know if it is good, per se, but it is fun and worth watching. The ending is, uh, something.

"Fargo is incredible TV," said one commenter.

Indeed, though I have not seen the newer seasons.

"Heated Rivalry," said someone named JCollins. This person might be a bot.

"I don’t think enough people have seen American Primeval on Netflix. Amazing show. A show currently on that’s just getting started is The Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. So far it’s followed the first short story by GRRM closely. If it continues, the first season will be amazing," wrote @GregsTheBull.

I have heard good things about The Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, the new Game of Thrones prequel that is very different from its predecessors.

"DO NOT WATCH One Battle After Another. It is the worst movie in the history of film. Terrible plot line, terrible writing, terrible acting, terrible everything," Middle Aged Tweeter warned.

Noted.

"If you never have, then watch The Offer. After you do, you will be dying to see The Godfather again and will appreciate it from a whole new perspective. What a gem."

To be fair, I am always dying to see The Godfather again.

"Does anyone think this NFL season was any good? I thought it was kind of ho hum," Tim added.

That is not the question, Tim.

"Bosch on Amazon was surprisingly great. Legacy was meh, but Ballard was good too," claimed Alex.

Barstool’s Brandon Walker submitted Mostly Sports.

That is a podcast. His podcast.

"New season of Tulsa King is solid. I’m halfway through. Animal Control on Fox or Hulu is stupid, make you smile comedy rather than laugh out loud comedy. I’ve really enjoyed the new season of Abbott Elementary. Haven’t watched the new season of Fallout yet but have seen negative reception," Jake said.

"Mobland, Lincoln Lawyer," added Zachary.

This is a pretty good list. If nothing else, you have options. If we missed any, let us know @burackbobby_.