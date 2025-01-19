Lions Fans Appear To Knock A Guy Out For Allegedly Being Disrespectful To Women During One-Sided Brawl

Do not come to Ford Field in Detroit and expect to disrespect women consequence free. It doesn’t happen, not on Lions fans' watch.

Let this apparent knockout of a guy in the aisle serve as a friendly reminder of that. It doesn’t matter if it's the playoffs or not. Lions fans will throw hands.

Business of this kind doesn’t wait. There's no pushing off until the next regular season game. It gets taken care of in real time.

According to the caption of one of the videos that surfaced and the fans yelling during the one-sided brawl, the guy who got laid out on the stairs was allegedly disrespecting women.

It's not going to slide during the regular season, but add the playoff atmosphere with an NFC Title game ticket riding on the game, and the situation is going to be that much more intense.

It's not clear if this is Lions on Lions fans here, because the guy on the receiving end is wearing all black and there isn’t a noticeable logo indicating one way or another.

But what we can gather is he stands accused by other fans of "talking shit." And doing so towards women, which evidently turned disrespectful during the exchange.

Lions fans were on edge during the playoff loss to the Washington Commanders

Watching the video, I can’t say for sure that there was any disrespect dished out by the guy prior to the cameras catching the fight already in progress. That's impossible.

And given that it took place in a playoff game that wasn’t going the home team's way, it's hard to say that the reaction was at the level of the purported disrespect, if it did take place.

Security arrived on the scene while the fighting was still taking place, which always isn’t the case. It kept the guy from taking too many more unnecessary shots.

He comes to, pops up, and heads for the exits himself. It was a tough night all around for folks in Detroit.