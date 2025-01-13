Eagles Superfan Gets Into Parking Lot Fight, Eagles Fans Report

The NFC playoffs are off to a fast start in Philly where fans are buzzing over Eagles superfan Dunphy squaring up in a parking lot fist fight during Sunday's festivities, according to boots on the ground.

Retired Philly Sgt. Mark Fusetti, who keeps an eye on the city from his popular Twitter account, posted a video Sunday of a parking lot fight that took place before the Packers-Eagles game.

"Bro is that dunphy??" a fan asks.

"Yup," Fusetti responds.

Who's Dunphy? That would be Eagles superman Ron Dunphy, who is best known as the big gawd with all the Philly tattoos.

Let's see Dunphy in action!

Bro, delete this, you're just trying to get Dunphy in trouble and make Philly look bad

I disagree.

I'm here to give people a look at the action away from the field and if Dunphy is dropping the gloves for a 1v1, I'm on that beat. Guys, it's my job.

Now, I have reached out to Dunphy, via Instagram DMs, to ask what caused the fight. I haven't heard back.

The great news here is that it was a quick scrap to get the juices flowing and then, apparently, everyone went about their business because Dunphy posted content from inside the Linc where he witnessed the Eagles take out the Packers 22-10.