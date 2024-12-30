Star Of Hit Military/Spy Show Floats Unexpected Possibility

Is the "Lioness" universe expanding?

I named the spy/military show created by Taylor Sheridan the best series of 2024 after a must-watch second season premiered in October.

Season one was excellent. Season two was even better. Now, fans are waiting for any news about season three (it will be a criminal decision from Paramount+ if it's not renewed), but in the meantime, star Zoe Saldaña has an idea.

Zoe Saldaña pitches "Lioness" prequel.

Saldaña plays Joe on the hit series, and it's her job to recruit and handle the Lioness operators. Her mysterious history is often hinted at but rarely explored.

The popular actress has a plan to change that:

A prequel series.

"Like a 1923 for Yellowstone—a subplot that can run in parallel with anything else…I would’ve loved to see the beginnings of the Kaitlyn Meade and Joe McNamara and how she was recruited, because she’s just so good. And there’s a scene there where Byron Westfield (Michael Kelly) tells her, ‘You can’t be in the field anymore. I can’t replace you.’ And that was a really good scene there. And then it made me wonder how Kaitlyn found Joe and how Kaitlyn recruited Joe. It would be really interesting," Saldaña told Deadline during a recent interview.

Sold. Say no more. Yes. The answer is yes. I'm all in on a "Lioness" prequel about Joe and her rise in the world of black ops.

Who wouldn't watch? The original saga is electric and arguably Sheridan's best work. Season three is almost certainly going to happen. It will be just as gritty and dark as the first two seasons and building out the "Lioness" world with a prequel series like "Yellowstone" did make sense.

People are craving great entertainment. The hit series focuses on one thing, and one thing only:

Taking viewers on a crazy ride.

Saldaña is a huge piece of the show's success, and Joe is one of the best characters on the series. There are limitless stories that could be told if Sheridan dives into her past with a prequel.

Let's do it. Give me a call, and let's get it done. Do it for all the boys out there. Do it for America. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and make sure to check back for any updates on season three as we might have them.