Hit Military/Spy Show Smeared As 'Vile' Propaganda, But That's 100% Incorrect

The woke outrage mob is now coming for "Lioness."

The hit spy/military series from Taylor Sheridan is currently airing season two on Paramount+, and it's awesome.

The new season focuses on Joe and her team of operators going to war with the cartels south of the American/Mexican border.

It's even better than the first season, which was awesome. I think there's a serious argument to be made it's the best show on TV right now.

"Lioness" slammed as "vile" propaganda.

Unfortunately, the snowflake brigade, once again, is upset that "Lioness" *checks notes* is about good guys killing.

Gasp. The outrage!

Let's check in on an actual article from Vulture that states, in part, the following:

"Lioness is a mess of political signifiers without a coherent political worldview. You might say that’s what makes this cowboy techno-thriller an all-American TV classic. In the context of these "interesting times," it’s also what makes it increasingly crazy-making to watch. Episode four brings season one fan-favorite Cruz back into the fold and makes the show’s first reference to the Israel-Palestine war in the same scene. ‘There’s no such thing as a moral war, Cruz. There is survival and there is surrender. You can ask any concertgoer in Israel the consequences of surrender, or any eight-year-old in Gaza for that matter. If you can find one.’

Painting the U.S. imperial project in the ghoulish, unflattering light it deserves is cool with me, but you really couldn’t have picked a more vile subject through which to talk out of both sides of your mouth here. We’re reaching critical levels of gross military propaganda here, even for the tastes of this humble recapper and frequent pervert for yoked, Milius-meets-Clancy-style American entertainment."

Ah, yes, a classic show that's "vile" that reaches "critical levels of gross military propaganda." The woke mob is upset that season two of "Lioness" is about smacking cartel members in the most violent fashion possible.

Excuse me if I don't shed any tears about the fact that season two is about killing Mexican drug cartel members. If someone thinks that's "vile" propaganda, then so be it. I love it.

Let me speak as clearly as I can to the snowflake brigade out there.

I think drug cartel members getting mowed down is as based and awesome as it gets. Are we supposed to feel bad about that?

Last time I checked, cartel members are among the biggest scumbags on the planet. In the show, they literally massacre an innocent family and engage in human trafficking of young people. If anyone deserves to get some holes punched in them, I'm pretty sure cartel members are near the top of the list.

People like watching stuff blow up and bad guys die. That's what "Lioness" is all about, and you'll never see me apologize for watching. Let me know if you agree at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.