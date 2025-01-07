Shocking Moments From Hit TV Show Go Viral, Leaves Viewers Speechless: WATCH

Season two of "Lioness" might be over, but that doesn't mean it's still not captivating fans.

The epic military/spy series from Taylor Sheridan wrapped up back in early December 2024, and it went out with a bang.

The series finale features a massive gunfight action sequence in Iran that is arguably the greatest shootout ever put on TV.

It's pretty incredible that season two of "Lioness" might have had the two best shootouts in TV history with its premiere and finale. Sheridan is truly operating at a different level.

"Lioness" moments go viral.

Paramount+ released a video compiling some of the most shocking moments from season two, and it's required viewing for anyone who is a fan of the show.

Grab your favorite snack and drink, smash the play button below and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

As you'd expect, fans absolutely loved it. Below are some of the reactions on YouTube:

Love this series! Season 3? Please!

If this series had been released as a motion picture it would have very likely had Oscar nominations in several categories, that project quality is that good. Ms. Saldana is, in my opinion, one of the best actresses in the world today and can more than her own with anyone in any scene anywhere. She is that good.

This show is excellent. Anyone who hasn’t seen it is truly missing out.

I need Season 3 soon.

Season 3 is a must

Best series Lioness and Yellowstone...excellent actors,writers and crew...best of the best...

I love Zoe Saldana, she nails this character

We want season 3

This is so excellent

As you can see from the comments above there's one thing a lot of fans want:

Season three.

As of publication, there's no confirmation whether Sheridan and Paramount+ will hit fans with a third season, but it'd be shocking if there wasn't one.

The series starring Zoe Saldaña is the best on TV, and that's why it was named OutKick's best show of 2024. It's dark, gritty and most of all, a ton of fun.

Make sure to check back to OutKick for the latest updates on a potential new season when we have them, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.