Hit TV Show Adds Actress With Fire Instagram Photos – Appears To Be Rising Star

'Lioness' season three will premiere at some point in 2026.

"Lioness" is adding some more talent to its stacked cast for season three.

Taylor Sheridan's hit Paramount+ series about the world of black operations is one of the coolest shows on TV, and it has been ever since it first premiered.

It gives viewers a rare (and obviously dramatized) look behind the curtain at a world most people will never experience:

Doing things to keep the world safe without the public ever knowing.

Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman and the rest of the cast are outstanding. Now, it's getting some more juice with the latest addition for season three.

Elizaveta Neretin Joins ‘Lioness’ Cast

Deadline recently reported that Elizaveta Neretin is joining the season three cast. The outlet reported that Neretin "will portray an international operative who crosses paths with Joe."

Joe is the main character of the series and is played by the incredibly talented Saldaña. Neretin isn't a stranger to the Sheridan universe. The Ukrainian-born actress also appeared in "Mayor of Kingstown."

The gritty drama with Jeremy Renner is one of Sheridan's most underrated hits.

Now, seeing as how I'm a Big J journalist, simply looking up her previous credits wouldn't be enough to get the job done.

Obviously, I had to pop over to Instagram to see what kind of star power Neretin is bringing to the table. It didn't disappoint!

I have a feeling the newly-added "Lioness" actress is ready for primetime.

When it comes to finding actresses with star potential on social media, Taylor Sheridan has done an impressive job.

Let's run down a few quick names who have only further exploded since joining his worlds. Kayla Wallace, Michelle Randolph, Ali Larter and Paulina Chavez are all in "Landman," and all have elite social media games.

There is no set premiere date for season three of "Lioness" as of this publication.