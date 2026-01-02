Taylor Sheridan's Hit CIA/Military Show Gets Big Update As Fans Get Peek At New Season: PHOTO

"Lioness" season three is expected at some point in 2026.

"Lioness" fans finally have a look at the new season.

The hit Paramount+ series created by Taylor Sheridan focuses on the shadow world of black operations and how the intelligence community works with Tier One military units.

It's easily one of the best shows on TV, and the combat scenes are actually believable. "Lioness" is also a masterclass in acting from the whole cast, with Zoe Saldaña leading the way.

"Lioness" star shares look at season three.

Fans have been clamoring for information about season three. Yet, very little is known, other than the fact production is underway.

Now, "Lioness" fans finally have a look at what is going on, and it's great news. Ian Bohen, who joined the show for season three, shared a behind the scenes look at the upcoming season, and it's epic.

It features Saldaña and Bohen with suppressed rifles, wearing tactical gear and pano night vision flipped up.

Laysla De Oliveira, who plays Cruz, is also sitting center dressed in tactical gear in the behind-the-scenes photo.

Give it a look below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This isn't just a cool photo. It actually makes clear what's coming in season three with Joe (Saldaña) and her team. At the end of season two, it looked like Joe might be stepping away from the field after the events in Iran.

Clearly that's not happening.

All three are kitted up for action, and Bohen's character in season three is known to be a Delta Force operator.

That means the CIA and the Army's Tier One unit will be back to smacking targets together in season three. The only question is where and who.

I would love to see some more gunfights against the cartels. The season two premiere in Mexico had arguably the best action sequence in the history of TV.

The technical consulting on the show is exceptional.

"Lioness" season three still doesn't have a premiere date, but it's expected at some point in 2026. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.