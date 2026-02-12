Hit CIA/Black Ops Show Gets Major Update From Star, Sounds Like Absolute Chaos Is Coming

"Lioness" returns for season three at some point in 2026. The hit CIA/black ops series was created by Taylor Sheridan.

"Lioness" fans better be ready for a crazy third season.

Taylor Sheridan's hit CIA/military black ops series will return at some point this year after ending season two with a bang.

Season one saw Joe (Zoe Saldaña) and her team target terrorists in the Middle East, season two saw action in Mexico and Iran and you can guarantee the missions will continue around the globe in season three.

"Lioness" star shines light on season three.

James Jordan, who plays Two Cups on the series, recently spoke with ScreenRant about season three of Sheridan's series, and dropped plenty of nuggets.

Jordan told the outlet season three has "about six weeks left" of filming before it wraps up, and "the scale is even bigger" than what fans saw in the first two seasons.

That's great news because the scale of the first two seasons was incredible. The season two premiere had what might be the greatest shootout scene that I've ever seen on TV. If we're going bigger than that, then "Lioness" will really be cooking with season three.

Jordan also made it clear that season three will focus heavily on character development. He stated the following:

"The writing just gets deeper and deeper, and I think that's what audiences want. They're introduced to a character, now they want to see what's under the skin of that character, what really makes him tick. And Taylor being an actor himself, I think he wants to investigate character. He doesn't care much about plot, neither do we. We want to know what makes these folks tick, and audiences do too, and that's what keeps them coming back, I think. So, we're excited to explore that as well."

All of this information from Jordan is great to hear. The first two seasons were off-the-wall fun and exciting. Of course, that shouldn't be surprising. Taylor Sheridan is known for throwing heat, and "Lioness" is one of his biggest hits.

Anything less than exceptionalism won't be tolerated by fans. Judging from Jordan's comments, that's exactly what fans are going to get.

We'll be sure to keep everyone updated with "Lioness" updates as we have them. Hit me with your predictions for season three at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.