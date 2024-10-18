Bloody And Violent Preview For Spy Series Draws Awesome Reactions: WATCH

Fans are fired up after seeing the latest preview for season two of "Lioness."

The hit series about women in the world of special operations returns October 27th for season two, and the latest preview for the Taylor Sheridan show with Zoe Saldana leading the way was released Thursday.

It certainly looks like season two is going to be just as electric, violent and awesome as season one. I was ready to run through a wall after seeing the preview Thursday.

For those who haven't already seen the latest preview, you can watch it below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Fans react to new "Lioness" season two preview.

It turns out I wasn't the only one. Viewers flooded the comments section with plenty of reactions, and it's safe to say people are very fired up.

Check out some of the reactions below:

This season goes big!! It was an honor to work on this show as a PA!

Soooo excited for S2!!! I hope they show what happened to Cruz and Aaliyah cause I feel like we have to know more! I know the mission was over but we got so attached to these characters!!!!

Glad it got a season two

The budget on this one must have been hefty

I absolutely loved season 1 it looks like Taylor Sheridan has really kicked it up a notch for season 2 great show

There’s a big budget on this

Thank you for making another season. I’m pumped for this

This show is fire

My favorite show!

Looking forward to this

Hands down my favorite military show so far. I love SEALs on CBS and all sorts of military shows and movies but this show takes the mantle.

I can't wait for this

Yeah, I think it's safe to say people are very fired up to see what we get in season two, and viewers should be for good reason.

Taylor Sheridan is a creative genius, and there's not another show like "Lioness" on TV. Believe it or not, there are some insanely badass and talented women operating in the world of special operations.

The public doesn't know they exist or their names, but they do great work. "Lioness" pulls back a curtain on that world better than just about anything else you're going to find in the world of entertainment. It's also very tactically accurate when it comes to CQB and things of that nature.

You can watch the premiere of season two of "Lioness" starting October 27th on Paramount+. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.