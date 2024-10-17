Bloody And Violent Preview Released For New Season Of Hit Spy Series

A new preview is out for the second season of "Lioness."

As OutKick readers know, I'm a huge fan of the Paramount+ series from Taylor Sheridan about women in the world of special operations.

Believe it or not, there are some grade-A badass women working in the shadows that the public will never know about. They work right alongside the most lethal men on the planet and have taken out plenty of bad guys.

That's about as much as I can say without probably getting a phone. The info can be found if you search hard enough on Google and know where to look. The other option is to watch "Lioness."

New "Lioness" season two preview released.

Season two of the hit series premieres October 27th, and I can promise it's going to shock viewers. Ahead of the premiere, Paramount+ released a new preview Thursday to wet the whistle for fans eager to get back Joe's world of smashing targets.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I truly can't wait for October 27th to get here. Without getting into the nitty gritty of the situation, I can say that I'll have something for you all next week with my thoughts on season two.

What I can say now is that the previews released for season two have both been incredible, and it looks like viewers are in for another exhilarating ride.

The first season featured some incredible action sequences that rivaled a major film. I would expect the exact same in season two, and you know Sheridan is going to give fans a complex mystery and operation that unfolds over the course of the season.

Also, can we take a moment to recognize how great Saldana is as the lead character? Just an outrageously underrated Hollywood talent. It's impossible to look away whenever she's captivating us as TV's favorite CIA agent.

"Lioness" is truly one of the best shows on TV, and I can't wait for everyone to dive back in with season two. Catch up now if you haven't already seen it, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.