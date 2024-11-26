Hit Spy/Military TV Series Shocks Viewers With Bloody Twist

"Lioness" shocked viewers with its latest episode.

*WARNING: THERE WILL BE SPOILERS BELOW. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.*

Episode six of season two - "2381" - hit Paramount+ Sunday, and the best show on TV isn't slowing down at all.

The latest episode of the series might be the strongest of the season, and there's one thing I want to focus on:

The fate of Joe (Zoe Saldaña).

Joe is in terrible medical condition.

Now, I'm not going to get into the rest of the developments with the episode because I don't want to spoil anything.

However, we simply have to talk about the fate of Joe. At the end of episode five of the season, there was a massive suicide bombing during a rescue attempt on a human trafficking operation.

Viewers knew Joe was alive after the gunfight/bombing, but that was about all we knew. Well, it turns out Joe's fate wasn't nearly as secure as fans expected.

A bullet slipped past her armor during the exchange and hit her liver and fragments hit her lung. What happened next was one of the most fascinating scenes I've ever seen on TV.

Generally speaking, "Lioness" is great in large part because the production value is so high. The action sequences and gunfights are by far the best on TV.

This was a change of pace with Joe's storyline. One of the pilots of the plane she was on needed to render medical aid in order to stabilize her.

The scene was every bit as intense as any shootout scene the show has ever featured. I was clinging to the edge of my seat hoping the best character on the show would pull through.

We can't lose Joe, but I'll admit things were looking pretty damn bad as she was carried off the plane.

Now, does the United States actually have these secret transports where pilots double as EMTs? I have no idea. I'd say it sounds unlikely, but it was wildly entertaining. Of course, this is the world of black operations we're talking about. Anything is possible.

More than anything, "2381" was another masterclass in story telling from creator Taylor Sheridan. The fate of the best character on the best show on TV is up in the air. Would Sheridan really kill off Joe? I wouldn't put anything past him. All options are on the table, but I'll be the first to admit I was shocked by the entire gunshot wound/airplane situation.

The man simply doesn't miss, and "Lioness" remains incredible. Let me know what you thought of the episode at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.