Taylor Sheridan's CIA/Military Shocks Viewers With Bloody Cliffhanger

"Lioness" viewers were hit with a shocking cliffhanger over the weekend.

*WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SPOILERS BELOW. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.*

"Lioness" is the best show on TV, and it might be the greatest work creator Taylor Sheridan has ever done. The series focuses on women in the world of Special Operations, and is incredibly dark, gritty, violent and unrelenting.

Season two focuses on taking the fight to the drug cartels south of the border. Season one was epic. Season two is even better.

It's awesome watching Joe and her team of operators put in work. The season premiere featured the greatest shootout in TV history, and episode five of season two left viewers in a state of shock.

"Lioness" episode features brutally violent cliffhanger.

"Shatter the Moon" hit Paramount+ on Sunday, and viewers had no idea what was waiting for them. The fourth episode saw Joe and her team discover a group of people being human trafficked, but with limited options, the team had to pull back.

Well, they weren't going to sit on their hands forever. Episode five features Joe and her team scheme up a plan to use the DEA in order to launch a rescue operation on the border to save the people - specifically a kid - being trafficked.

The final moments of the episode featured plenty of action and suspense as a nighttime battle unfolded, but nobody was ready for how it ended.

As the assault force collapsed on the cartel members leading the group being trafficked, a man rushed towards Joe and the operators and detonated a suicide vest.

Big explosion. A brief look at Joe. A shot of dead bodies everywhere. Black screen. Credits roll.

That's one hell of a cliffhanger.

We know Joe is alive due to the very brief shot of her with her NODs flipped up looking at the carnage in front of her. Other than that, all bets are off.

In theory, the entire assault force could have been wiped out. Who is alive? Who is dead? We have no idea. It appeared to be a total bloodbath.

Obviously, Taylor Sheridan isn't going to kill off every single star on the show. Maybe they're all alive, but the simple reality of the situation is we don't know.

Other than Joe and Tucker in his sniper position, there's no guarantee anyone survived the suicide bombing. Making fans wait an entire week to find out who made it is the definition of a great cliffhanger.

No matter what comes next, this season of "Lioness" has exceeded all expectations, and that's saying something because my expectations were incredibly high. Now, we sit and wait for this upcoming Sunday! Let me know what you think is going to happen at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.