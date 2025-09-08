Lindsey Vonn Suns Her Buns In A Remote Freezing Cold Chilean Mountain Lake, Michigan Man Gets Choked & Sausage

Plus: Someone threw an unidentified flying object on the field in Cleveland.

Let's get right to it on a Monday morning after I spent most of the weekend laid up with the flu or whatever we're calling it these days, minus puking

So that pain I was feeling Thursday that cost me a day of work might not have been due to posture after all. Saturday night, I had chicken wings that just didn't have much flavor.

Yep, I was losing my sense of taste and smell.

In the end, I spent Saturday night and all day Sunday in the basement feeling like I was hit by a train, but it did allow me to watch more football than I've ever watched this time of year.

That was a positive.

Was it the ‘VID? Might’ve been.

Quick hitters from my weekend laid up on the couch:

How'd it feel to watch that Bengals-Browns game? It felt worse than the virus I was battling. I'd cough up a lung and then yell at the TV. Joe Burrow wouldn't throw the ball away, I'd cough up a lung and yell at the TV. It goes in the record book as a win, but holy hell could this team possibly get it together? Too much to ask? If this team is going to lose the time of possession battle — 35:49 to 24:11 — like Sunday, we're looking at another .500 season.

I don't know how the Browns can keep that kicker. Talk about scarred for life. The guy goes out in his first NFL game and costs the team a win. The trust level is gone. You have to move on.

Did you catch what Mike Tirico said during the Chiefs-Chargers opener on Thursday night when he was talking about footballs that kickers would be using this year? He mentioned something about them being different and how it would result in longer field goals. That's right, football on PEDs. Then, Sunday, Chris Boswell drills a 60-yarder like it was nothing to win a game. Harrison Butker ripped off a rushed 59-yarder before halftime of that Thursday game. Justin Tucker holds the NFL record at 66 yards. During this preseason, Cam Little hit a 70-yarder for the Jags. Did Goodell's goons juice footballs to give us even crazier endings?

Collinsworth & Romo say so much dumb shit that I cannot possibly jot down everything I'm hearing. In Green Bay, Romo worked overtime to tell you how Micah Parsons was dominating the game even when he was on the sideline.

As a Bengals fan, I hate to see this.

I'm sure many of you lost money this weekend. I bet your didn't lose this much money when the Ravens had a 99.1% win probability with under five minutes to play. Yes, that says the guy had $200k on the Ravens.

Are you guys big on scorebugs? I just don't get triggered over new bugs unless they're obnoxious. On Sunday, there was fake outrage over the Fox score bug that the network has been using since the Super Bowl.

What a weekend for Michigan fans. Choked out by Sooners fans and choked out by the Packers in an ugly loss.

And, finally, I couldn't believe my eyes when the very first performer to show up on the VMAs on CBS was Kenny G. That caught me off-guard. Yes, I have to watch the VMAs as part of my job to see if there's any content we should address on a Monday morning.

Weekend reports

— Mike N. reports from College Station:

While Friday Night Lights are the apex, Saturday morning 9am tailgate and 11:45am kickoff is a close second.

Do Hard Things®

— Marty in Hailey, Idaho writes:

My son did the Toxaway-Alice loop in the Sawtooth’s over Labor Day. This is Lake Toxaway in the morning. Mike T’s video is from the next range east and then south to Ketchum and Sun Valley.

###################

And that is it for this sunny Monday morning. I'm feeling better and ready to have a productive work week. Let's get moving here.

CONTACT ME

📩 Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail that you saved

Send your photos, stories, tips, rants—whatever you’ve got.

🐦 Twitter/X: @JoeKinseyexp

Tag me or drop a DM.

📸 Instagram: @OutKickScreencaps

You guys need to start tagging me on content you're seeing.

📘 Facebook Page: Screencaps on Facebook

👥 Facebook Group: Join the Screencaps Community

Connect with fellow Screencaps readers.

🗞️ Sign Up for the Screencaps Newsletter:

Make sure you're opening the newsletter or don't sign up. You'll hurt the open rate.

👉 Subscribe here

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :