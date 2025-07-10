Lindsey Vonn's Newest Cowgirl Content Is Driving The Internet Crazy, Tom Brady's Alleged Girlfriend and MEAT!

PLUS: A kid who needs to be in NASCAR right now

That will go down as one of the strangest and most heartbreaking ways a baseball season has ended in my life

The 12U season ended last night in the city rec semifinals when, trailing 10-9 with the bases loaded and two outs, our hitter laced a shot over the second baseman's head for a single, scoring the kid on third & then the boy on second base raced home to tie it up.

10-10.

The boys had scored four runs in the top of the 6th with their season on the line.

Or so I thought, as I had my head down in the GameChanger app at third base making sure to do my scoring duties.

In an out-of-body moment where it felt like there was concrete in my shoes, I remember hearing, "HE DIDN'T TOUCH HOME. TAG HIM. HE DIDN'T TOUCH HOME. TOUCH THE PLATE. TAG HIM."

I look up and the opposing coaches are racing towards home plate and the teenage ump, who, frozen by the moment, agreed with those who were creating the chaos.

All hell breaks loose at the plate and the ump just goes with it. Runner didn't touch the plate. He's out. Game over. Tournament over.

Season over.

Just like that.

11-year-old Zap, the runner, a multi-sport athlete who knows to touch home plate, was in tears defending himself.

Pleading.

"I TOUCHED THE PLATE. I SWEAR."

Remember the beginning of the season where the kid rode up on his bike and told me it was his first season playing baseball? That's Zap.

No, I didn't approach the umpire who was being paid like $20. I didn't say anything to the opposing coaches other than good game. My assistant didn't raise his voice. Didn't approach the umpire.

We're told over and over and over by the league to de-escalate such situations. I had parents who were furious, yelling, booing. I had kids pleading. Tears. Equipment everywhere on the field.

My duty was to make sure there wasn't a fight. I just needed people to go home.

We lined up. Shook hands and headed out to right field for the first time this summer. I'm not big on the outfield team meetings because they're so cliché, but last night, it was necessary to take a walk away from the chaos and for us to catch our breath.

I was in shock.

Never in my wildest dreams did I think coaches, especially the ones in question, would resort to such chickenshit tactics to win a rec baseball game and end another team's season.

He didn't touch the plate? Are you serious? There wasn't even a throw to home. He scored standing up.

It was the top of the 6th. They still had an at-bat coming to win it.

In my final, calm, message to the boys, I told them to use this circumstance to fuel them to get better, compete harder, become better ball players and people.

Or, it can ruin them.

Looking back now, it was one of the most-adult, most-grown-up moments of my life. Again, it felt out of body.

Privately, in the car on the way home with Screencaps Jr. in real tears, which I'd never seen out of him, I just kept saying over and over that I couldn't believe those coaches chose that reaction to the situation.

Don't you want one of your kids to be a hero in the bottom of the 6th and have that story for the rest of his life?

I just don't get it and I never will.

I've told Screencaps Jr. over and over how his 12U baseball season will be the best of his life. It will be that season where he gets to play with his best buddies, and he'll develop friendships that will last a lifetime.

As we conclude this season, I think it was mission accomplished outside of the heartbreaking ending. He went from being a relative easy out as a 9-year-old to one of the best players in the league this season and a leader.

Hopefully, in the years to come, he looks back fondly on these days at the park playing, laughing and enjoying being a kid.

A message from Texas after the devastating flooding and the heartbreaking loss of lives

— David in New Braunfels, TX writes:

Hi Joe, had to start early tonight as you may have heard the Hill Country has had a sh-t ton of rain. Will finish up tomorrow.



The Kerrville, Hunt, Center Point flood is so devastating. Buddy had two boys at La Hunt the next camp down river from Mystic. All got out. Thing about Mystic is they are the closest to the Guadalupe headwaters and had the least time to react. Also kinda a direct attack on a left turn on the river. Was told a night time security guard tried to alert everyone but the was no time. We have some sirens in NB, hope they install them there. So sad, as the father of three girls and 5 granddaughters I’m gutted. Prayers for the lost and their families. Also, there were similar disasters on other rivers in other Hill Country counties.



Want to help somehow so Gruene UMC and the district has a training program for volunteers. 8 hour course. We’re kinda old but surely there’s something we can do to help clean up etc.



Feel helpless. Find someone to help in your area. Sorry for being a downer. Keep up the good work. We need the content.

Kinsey:

I've been running in 20 different directions over the last week, but I need to give credit to Suzanne in Kerrville, a TNMLer, who has stepped up for her community.

Suzanne has been an incredible addition to the league. As I have always mentioned, the mowing league is about taking pride in one's property and making his/her community better.

The Scott Ruskan appreciation emails continue to roll in

— NR in California emails:

Getting ready to go see the Dodgers play the Giants in the Liberal State of San Francisco soon with both of the juniors and some of their Rec Ball teammates! I have always been a fan of baseball and some of the players. Guys like Cal Ripken JR, Freddie Freeman, and Nolan Ryan come to mind (probably dating myself a little with that list) and have always encouraged my boys to watch how these players, and others, carry themselves, approach their work, and treat others. And then SCREENCAPS had an article about Ruskan. And it dawned on me, even though we have looked up to some of these baseball players as our favorites, Heros, and dare I say "Legends" , why aren’t we celebrating this man Scott Ruskan more?! I proceeded to show my boys your articles about him, we discussed his dedication, his hard work, and his modesty. This is a man we can TRULY look up to in this moment of peril happening in Texas. I hope he never has to buy his own beer again. Shoot, maybe he needs his own trading card…wouldn’t that be something to collect.

And thank you again for posting that article on Ruskan, its refreshing to know that there are some young people out there who still care for others.

