Lindsey Vonn Checks Off Wake Surfing With Dolphins From Her Bucket List, Deion's House Is For Sale & Brisket!

Leave Bill Belichick alone!

— Tom G. defends Hoodie:

Dignity is overrated.

I am happily married and in my late 60s. If my lovely wife were to pass away or kick to me to the curb, I would be glad to look like an old fool with a 24-year-old hot girlfriend.

Let 'em cringe all they want, Bill. Just don't be so stupid that you marry her.

— Jeff E. disagrees:

Somebody needs to send Seal Team 6 to rescue Belichick. Pray for Bill.

'You might want to give this to your Rec ball kids'

— Dave C. suggests:

I’ve coached ice hockey from learn to skate all the way up to and including college hockey. I printed up and laminated this card, front and back and gave them to the players I coached. They always seem to appreciate them and I think it taught them a lot about sports & life. Something you may want to consider making and giving your players for a better perspective on sports & life.

Does time really fly when you have kids? Does it fly when the kids leave home? Does it ever stand still?

— Dean in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin shares his memories:

The answer to your question does time fly when you have kids is an emphatic "YES!". It seems that it was only last week that I was holding my oldest son as a newborn minutes after his birth. Fast (very fast!) forward 28 years later to three weeks ago when I was holding this son’s first born, a girl, at the hospital.

While the past 28 years went by in the blink of an eye, my wife and I did enjoy raising our two children, encouraging them during their school years to do what they wanted to do for activities without being "stage" parents. We are proud of the men that our two sons have become as productive and law abiding citizens of our country.

At least one Screencaps reader is watching the NBA Playoffs & he has a request

— Mike S. in Las Vegas writes:

I read your column daily, thanks for the great content! While watching Knicks and Lakers games, I’ve noticed some serious talent in the crowd. If Adam Silver directed the cameras to briefly highlight these women, who might welcome the spotlight, it could boost NBA viewership. Your column does this, could the NBA benefit from a similar approach?

Kinsey:

The NBA is woke, Mike. This isn't 1989 WGN when Harry Caray would chuckle over the hot women in the crowd shots. You'd have every DEI warrior attacking that weirdo-looking NBA commissioner if the league suddenly started showing hot women in the crowd. Can't have that. Can't have fun.

Screencaps reader's son takes one off the face & tried to tough it out for his teammates, but sometimes we just have to call it a day

— Boy Dad Benji writes:

Long-time Screencaps reader first time emailer. Just wanted to show some appreciation for your rec ball writings and experiences. I have a 9 year old who plays city league and I love to watch him play. He is never the best player on the team but he is part of the glue. He works harder than most and encourages better than any other player.

He was nervous to start kid pitch this year due to the fear of being hit with a pitch. That didn’t deter him and he persevered and I couldn’t be prouder. He has slowly worked his way from being a bottom of the lineup hitter and playing the corner outfield (usually a place in this age group you try to hide a player with defensive struggles) to the everyday 3B and batting second in the lineup. Last night his fear came true though.

Despite coaching him to turn his back on inside pitches he didn’t react soon enough and took one off the face (pic attached). He tried to tough it out and trotted down to 1st but after the swelling continued the umpire finally pulled him from the game. I stood just outside the fence so proud of the toughness he was showing but also wanting to hold him tight and take all of the pain away.

Getting xrays today as a precaution but my PA cousin believes he will be fine. Adding a face plate to the helmet before the next game and hoping he continues to persevere.

Thanks for the consistent community you provide.

That might be the most impressive riding mower I'll ever see out of the state of Washington during my lifetime

If you know the guy who drives this mower in Clallam Bay, WA, tell him I'd love to hear the backstory.

Let's pump the brakes

— Steve C. tells me:

Did you happen to see this? FB posting today 4/29:

The Bud Light saga has cost Anheuser-Busch dearly. After more than two years of waning sales and decreasing demand, the company was forced to shut down its iconic St. Louis brewery.



"The poor decisions of one DEI executive ended up costing us the most lucrative brand we've ever sold," said Marketing Director Joe Barron, "And now it's costing 537 Americans their jobs."



It just goes to show you that "go woke go broke" isn't just a saying; it's a legitimate business philosophy.

Kinsey:

I assume this is what Steve is referencing. Meanwhile, the Facebook account, America's Last Line of Defense, that posted this states in its bio, "The flagship of the ALLOD network of trollery and propaganda for cash. Nothing on this page is real."

You've been hit with #fakenews, Steve. Gotta be careful out there.

Can 100 men take down one silverback gorilla?

This is what the Internet is talking about this week.

— Drew in Katy, TX tells a story:

My friend Ed J. from Louisiana was working on a rig in the remote African jungle decades ago. One of his co-workers went into the edge of the jungle to relieve himself as you do when you are in the middle of nowhere. Of course, the official oilfield dress code for service workers has long been coveralls.

That means that when you squat to take a dump, the coveralls are all the way to your ankles to miss the load. Suddenly this friend comes running out of the jungle while trying to pull up his coveralls from his ankles. Everyone on location was wondering what the fuss was all about . . . until they saw the full grown gorilla chasing after him. I didn’t hear of any injury report, so I assume this the friend’s escape was successful. True story.

So, the real question isn’t if 100 men can take down 1 silver back gorilla. It’s can YOU outrun a gorilla with your coveralls at your ankles ???

It's feeling more and more like Pizza Hut may go the way of Blockbuster sooner than I thought

Pizza Hut is still a beast and it's not going anywhere, but it appears we've reached a sales ceiling with these chains. Outside of taking the kids to use free pizza coupons, I don't remember the last time we ordered Pizza Hut.

What's going on with the brand?

It's hard to tell. The official Pizza Hut Facebook account posted just six times in April and went from March 26 to April 8 without making a single post. Why does that raise eyebrows? It was Spring Break for millions of kids around the country. Pizza Hut didn't even mention it or try to entice customers to order a pizza during that time period.

And it was March Madness.

That is it for the final April Wednesday you'll ever live through in 2025. Let that sink in.

Say thank you to those gate agents who give you those upgrades. Remember to tell the starter he's doing a great job. Don't be afraid to cart girl how much she's appreciated because it's becoming a luxury to have a cart girl on the course in many parts of the U.S.

Let's go out there and win the day.

