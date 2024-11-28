Stunning UFO Video Surfaces, No Clear Explanation: WATCH

A fascinating UFO video has surfaced, and it's 100% worth your attention.

UFOs, aliens, the paranormal and the unexplainable are all high interest with the OutKick crew, and it's not hard to understand why.

The topics are fascinating. Explainable objects in the sky are right at the top of the list. That's why my interest and attention were grabbed during a recent interview on American Joyride.

Former SAS operator shares UFO video.

Lindsay Bruce - a former 22 SAS operator - joined me this week to shoot his second interview on American Joyride, and you'll all be able to catch it next week.

During the interview, we stumbled onto UFOs, and he mentioned he filmed an unexplainble object in the sky during lockdowns.

He was adamant it was not a plane. Naturally, I asked for the footage, and he was happy to share it. There's clearly some large object in the sky, and you can sense the fact nobody has any idea what it is with everyone's reactions.

Watch the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

What do we think this was? I truly do not know, and neither does Lindsay to this day. I'm 100% inclined to agree that it is *NOT* a plane.

It's simply way too big. That thing looks massive. Not only is it massive, but the movements don't resemble anything like a jet trying to gain altitude and climb.

So, what was it? Your guess is as good as mine. I have no clue, but it's just another example of something being in the sky that has no clear explanation.

A truly impressive and intriguing video.

Also, I asked Lindsay about some rumors involving the SAS and UFOs. I think you're going to find his answer very fascinating, but I can't say much more about that now. Let me know your thoughts on the video at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.