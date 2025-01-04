Special Ops Member Shares Unfiltered Thoughts On Women In The Military: WATCH

Published|Updated

Lindsay Bruce didn't mind sharing his views on women in combat.

The former 22 SAS operator joined me for his second appearance on American Joyride, and we covered a bunch of different topics.

One of the biggest topics we discussed was what role women should have in the military. Should all jobs be open? Should some be restricted? Turns out the SAS does things a bit differently than what you might see here in America.

You can watch his answer below starting at 1:17:11, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

SAS Operator Lindsay Bruce Talks Training Injury, War, Liars And Much More!

I hope you all enjoyed hearing Lindsay's pick for his favorite firearm as much as I did. It's definitely not what I was expecting. Make sure to check back for more clips and follow all the social accounts below:

Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.