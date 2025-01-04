Special Ops Member Shares Unfiltered Thoughts On Women In The Military: WATCH

Lindsay Bruce didn't mind sharing his views on women in combat.

The former 22 SAS operator joined me for his second appearance on American Joyride, and we covered a bunch of different topics.

One of the biggest topics we discussed was what role women should have in the military. Should all jobs be open? Should some be restricted? Turns out the SAS does things a bit differently than what you might see here in America.

You can watch his answer below starting at 1:17:11, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I hope you all enjoyed hearing Lindsay's pick for his favorite firearm as much as I did. It's definitely not what I was expecting. Make sure to check back for more clips and follow all the social accounts below:

Instagram: @david_hookstead

X/Twitter: @dhookstead

Subscribe on Spotify

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts