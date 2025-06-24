Lindsay Brewer's Champagne-Soaked Weekend, Sloppy Joes, & Scottie Pippen Plays Around With AI

Lindsay Brewer made it to the podium after both of her weekend races.

Hey, Happy Tuesday, and welcome to Nightcaps!

I'm filling in for Amber today, and let me tell you, it's always a pleasure to get called in off the bench to sift through viral news stories and pictures of pretty ladies like it's my job, which, today, it is.

I hope you enjoyed the first official weekend of summer, although I think we need to adjust our seasons a little bit. I'm tired of seasons starting on equinoxes and soltice-es-es like it's still the year 1100 and no one knows where the sun goes at night.

As a society, we've come up with our own dates for when things start, so the new seasons' start dates should go like this:

Summer: Memorial Day

Fall: Labor Day

Winter: The day after Thanksgiving

Spring: Groundhog Day (or six weeks later, depending on the outcome of Groundhog Day)

That's much better.

I've been living like it's summer for weeks, but I enjoyed the heck out of my first "real" weekend of the summer, at least according to "The Man," maaaaaaaan.

I spent some time with family, sat around and waited for the exterminator because I live in Florida and summer = ant season, and then hit up Universal Studios to tip my cap (figuratively, my hair was looking spiffy so I went sans hat) to 50 years of the cinematic masterpiece that is Jaws.

There's a good chance you were distracted by my dashing good looks and stellar physique, but I want to point out that in that photo, I'm standing next to a giant fake shark and holding a can of Narragansett Lager like Quint drinks in the film.

It would've been cool if they got the retro cans that looked like the ones from the movies, but hey, it was hot and tasted delicious.

Now, enough about handsome ol' me and my weekend, let's have some fun…

Scottie Pippen's Bizarre AI Picture

Let's start off by congratulating the Oklahoma City Thunder and their fans on an NBA Championship (and for Seattle Supersonics fans… well, my thoughts are with you).

One guy who was enjoying himself while watching the Finals was NBA great and the former Mr. Larsa Pippen, Scottie Pippen.

How do I know that? Because he posted what might be the strangest use of an AI image I have ever seen to make sure all were aware that he did indeed enjoy the series.

I get that he's congratulating the Thunder on their win by showing off his rings… but he does still own the actual rings, right? He could've just taken a picture of them instead of going to Grok and typing, "Scottie Pippen in full Bulls uniform sitting at a computer while wearing his six championship rings… and while you're at it, maybe bulk up the biceps a little bit."

I don't think Scottie Pippen is necessarily on the vanguard of social media trends, but is this where we're headed? People posting AI photos of themselves instead of just taking pictures? I mean, isn't it a lot more effort to type a very specific AI prompt than it is to snap a quick photo of your dumb face?

I don't get it, but speaking of photos.

You Can't Put A Price On Meeting Corey Feldman… Oh, Wait; He Already Did

Now, other times I've deputized for the Nightcaps regulars, I gave some updates on the music career of one Corey Feldman, a man who fascinates me and many others, just not for the reasons he probably thinks.

The great Sean Joseph, he of True Romance fame here at OutKick, shared a photo of Feldman's prices at what looks to my eye to be some kind of comic con to either get an autograph or take a photo with Corey Feldman.

I get that this is how celebrities whose phones aren't exactly blowing up make their money… but at what point does this become fleecing your fans?

And by "fans." I mean, people who want a photo with Corey for a goof.

Also, I love that the inscriptions are limited to four words. Keep things concise, people. Corey can't be bothered to write five words, then his name. He's got hits to write and record!

Speaking of which, Corey just dropped a new tune called "Characters" that celebrates his 50 years in entertainment.

He described it as "Beatles-inspired," which is a choice. That certainly sets a certain level of expectations, doesn't it?

Well, let's see how he did.

…

…

..

…

…moving on.

Lindsay Brewer Has Herself A Champagne-Soaked Weekend

It's time to check in on someone who is unironically popular 'round these parts, racing driver Lindsay Brewer, who just had herself one heck of a weekend at Watkins Glen.

Brewer was in upstate New York for Round 3 of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North American season with RAFA Racing Club.

It was a heck of a weekend at the Glen with Brewer and her teammate, Jem Hepworth, landing on the podium in both of the weekend's races, which were in support of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship's Six Hours of the Glen.

I believe I saw it was hot up there this weekend, so nothing would've felt better than hopping out of the car and getting sprayed with some champagne.

It was a busy week for Brewer, as a few days earlier she was down in New York City for the premiere of the new F1 movie, F1.

We'll have a review of that movie later this week, so keep your eyes peeled for that.

We've Got A Big Advancement In Bobblehead Technology

There are certain things that hit the end of their research and development lifespan, and I always felt like bobbleheads were one of them. I thought for sure we had already seen the biggest leaps in bobblehead tech that we're likely to see in our lifetimes.

That is, until the San Diego Padres respectfully asked us all to hold their bobblehead beer and dropped this Fernando Tatis Jr. bat-flipping bobbler.

I love bobblehead innovation. At some point, we realized more than just heads could bobble. Hell, I bet if you walk into Spencer’s Gifts these days (do they have those anymore?) I bet you can find all kinds of stuff that bobbles.

I remember when I was a kid, the Philadelphia Flyers did a Donald Brashear "bobble-hands" figure to pay homage to his habit of dropping the mitts, and I'm just pleased to see that the bobblehead innovation train hasn't slowed down.

Let's Grab A Bite (With Our Eyes) At America's First Sloppy Joe Restaurant

I've got some salmon on the smoker at the moment for lunch (got to get back on the Mediterranean diet horse, ladies and gents, because things got off the rails this weekend), so maybe I'm just hungry, but we've got to take a look at what is claiming to be the first Sloppy Joe restaurant in America.

Now, I'm not really sure why you'd go to a restaurant for a Sloppy Joe. That was always the king of "Just throwing something together" meals in my book, but damn, if those sloppy mo-fos don't hit the spot sometimes.

Which is probably the idea behind "Farley's" — I think we can all assume what the origin of that name might be — which recently opened in Brooklyn, and if you find yourself in that part of the country, you might want to check it out… assuming you're not wearing a white shirt.

Damn, yo.

(Quick aside: My dad went to Penn State back in the ‘80s, and he has a story about going to the food hall and seeing something on the menu that he thought said "SLOPPY JOEPA." He told me he stood there thinking to himself, "What the hell is a ’Joepa?' Some kind of Spanish dish?" He eventually noticed there was a space and they were serving a "SLOPPY JOE PA." Named, of course, after the then-head football coach Joe Paterno.)

…

That's it for today's edition of Nightcaps!

We'll see you tomorrow!